Automotive Yaw Rate Market 2021: Size, Global Industry Trends, Top Key Companies, Growth and Forecast Research Report 2028

The global automotive yaw rate market size is expected to gain momentum backed by the increasing road accidents and the stringent government regulations to reduce the road fatalities that is likely to drive the adoption of advanced automotive yaw rate sensors globally. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled, “Automotive Yaw Rate Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Piezoelectric Type, Micromechanical (MEMS) Type), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.”

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been at a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government and the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in the resumption of industrial activities.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Automotive Yaw Rate:

Diversified Technical Systems, Inc.

Texys International

Epson Europe Electronics GmbH

Xsens Technologies B.V

InnaLabs Ltd

Sparton Navigation and Exploration

Electrovac Hacht & Huber GmbH

ETLG Inertial Aerosystems

Kuebler Inc.

LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems

Among others

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PORTER’s Five Point Analysis and PESTEL to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Road Accidents to Propel Growth

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.35 million people lose their lives in road accidents across the globe annually. The increasing incidence of road accidents is propelling the manufacturers to develop advanced safety systems such as automotive yaw rate sensors, airbags, and others. Moreover, the growing government focus to introduce road safety measures is likely to bode well for the global automotive yaw rate market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development aimed to halve the number of deaths and injuries suffered during road mishaps by 2020.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Stringent Government Regulations in North America to Augment Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to hold the highest position in the global automotive yaw rate market during the forecast period. This is attributable to stringent government regulations regarding the passengers’ safety that is propelling the manufacturers to develop safety features such as automotive yaw rate in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market backed by significant investments in developing automotive technology by the companies in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation by Prominent Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global market for automotive yaw rate is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their presence by innovating novel sensor systems. Moreover, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies that will favor the market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

January 2020 – BMW in partnership with Bosch announced the development of Active Cruise Control (ACC) system. This autonomous system regulates the bike speed and consists of radars that detect the yaw rate, along with the speed of the vehicle to determine the path.

