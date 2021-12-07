Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market Survey Report 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the 5G mmWave Chipset industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on 5G mmWave Chipset and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has recently published a research report titled, [Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global 5G mmWave Chipset market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/689422/5g-mmwave-chipset

Market segment by Type, covers

Baseband Processor

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Telecommunication Infrastructure

Mobile Devices

Non-mobile Devices

Automobile

Others

The key market players for global 5G mmWave Chipset market are listed below:

Analog Devices

Anokiwave

Huawei

Intel Corporation

MACOM

Marvell

MaxLinear

MediaTek

Microamp Solutions

MixComm

Mobix Labs

Movandi

Nokia

NXP Semiconductors

Peraso

Qorvo, Inc. (US),

Qualcomm

Quectel

Renesas

Samsung

SIMCom Wireless Solutions

Sivers Semiconductor

Xilinx

Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market: Drivers and Restraints

This section of the report assess various drivers, opportunities, and restrains that lie in the market. These drivers and restraints are determined by various factors such as region, key players, innovations, and others. The report will help readers determine the key drivers and solutions for restraints. It also highlights the possible opportunities. The drivers and restraints are identified by current trends and historic milestones achieved by the market. The chapter on drivers and restraints also offers an evaluation of the investments made in production innovation through the years. The changes in environmental perspective have also been factored in to understand their impact on the growth of the global 5G mmWave Chipset market.

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global 5G mmWave Chipset market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market: Segment Analysis

The market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market: Competitive Landscape

Competitive landscape of a report determines the overall scenario of the market focusing on key players and their strategic moves. Readers can get an insight of how various key players are performing in the market and the scope for emerging players.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 5G mmWave Chipset Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Baseband Processor

1.2.3 Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Telecommunication Infrastructure

1.3.3 Mobile Devices

1.3.4 Non-mobile Devices

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 5G mmWave Chipset Market Drivers

1.6.2 5G mmWave Chipset Market Restraints

1.6.3 5G mmWave Chipset Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Analog Devices

2.1.1 Analog Devices Details

2.1.2 Analog Devices Major Business

2.1.3 Analog Devices 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.1.4 Analog Devices 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Anokiwave

2.2.1 Anokiwave Details

2.2.2 Anokiwave Major Business

2.2.3 Anokiwave 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.2.4 Anokiwave 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Huawei

2.3.1 Huawei Details

2.3.2 Huawei Major Business

2.3.3 Huawei 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.3.4 Huawei 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Intel Corporation

2.4.1 Intel Corporation Details

2.4.2 Intel Corporation Major Business

2.4.3 Intel Corporation 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.4.4 Intel Corporation 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 MACOM

2.5.1 MACOM Details

2.5.2 MACOM Major Business

2.5.3 MACOM 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.5.4 MACOM 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Marvell

2.6.1 Marvell Details

2.6.2 Marvell Major Business

2.6.3 Marvell 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.6.4 Marvell 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 MaxLinear

2.7.1 MaxLinear Details

2.7.2 MaxLinear Major Business

2.7.3 MaxLinear 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.7.4 MaxLinear 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 MediaTek

2.8.1 MediaTek Details

2.8.2 MediaTek Major Business

2.8.3 MediaTek 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.8.4 MediaTek 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Microamp Solutions

2.9.1 Microamp Solutions Details

2.9.2 Microamp Solutions Major Business

2.9.3 Microamp Solutions 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.9.4 Microamp Solutions 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 MixComm

2.10.1 MixComm Details

2.10.2 MixComm Major Business

2.10.3 MixComm 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.10.4 MixComm 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Mobix Labs

2.11.1 Mobix Labs Details

2.11.2 Mobix Labs Major Business

2.11.3 Mobix Labs 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.11.4 Mobix Labs 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Movandi

2.12.1 Movandi Details

2.12.2 Movandi Major Business

2.12.3 Movandi 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.12.4 Movandi 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Nokia

2.13.1 Nokia Details

2.13.2 Nokia Major Business

2.13.3 Nokia 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.13.4 Nokia 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 NXP Semiconductors

2.14.1 NXP Semiconductors Details

2.14.2 NXP Semiconductors Major Business

2.14.3 NXP Semiconductors 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.14.4 NXP Semiconductors 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Peraso

2.15.1 Peraso Details

2.15.2 Peraso Major Business

2.15.3 Peraso 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.15.4 Peraso 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Qorvo, Inc. (US),

2.16.1 Qorvo, Inc. (US), Details

2.16.2 Qorvo, Inc. (US), Major Business

2.16.3 Qorvo, Inc. (US), 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.16.4 Qorvo, Inc. (US), 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Qualcomm

2.17.1 Qualcomm Details

2.17.2 Qualcomm Major Business

2.17.3 Qualcomm 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.17.4 Qualcomm 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 Quectel

2.18.1 Quectel Details

2.18.2 Quectel Major Business

2.18.3 Quectel 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.18.4 Quectel 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Renesas

2.19.1 Renesas Details

2.19.2 Renesas Major Business

2.19.3 Renesas 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.19.4 Renesas 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 Samsung

2.20.1 Samsung Details

2.20.2 Samsung Major Business

2.20.3 Samsung 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.20.4 Samsung 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 SIMCom Wireless Solutions

2.21.1 SIMCom Wireless Solutions Details

2.21.2 SIMCom Wireless Solutions Major Business

2.21.3 SIMCom Wireless Solutions 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.21.4 SIMCom Wireless Solutions 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Sivers Semiconductor

2.22.1 Sivers Semiconductor Details

2.22.2 Sivers Semiconductor Major Business

2.22.3 Sivers Semiconductor 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.22.4 Sivers Semiconductor 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 Xilinx

2.23.1 Xilinx Details

2.23.2 Xilinx Major Business

2.23.3 Xilinx 5G mmWave Chipset Product and Services

2.23.4 Xilinx 5G mmWave Chipset Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in 5G mmWave Chipset

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 5G mmWave Chipset Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 5G mmWave Chipset Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and 5G mmWave Chipset Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global 5G mmWave Chipset Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa 5G mmWave Chipset Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 5G mmWave Chipset Typical Distributors

12.3 5G mmWave Chipset Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG