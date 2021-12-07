Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Survey Report 2021

Global Info Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026”. The Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Private Insurance Payers

Public/Government Agencies

Third-Party Service Providers

Market segment by players, this report covers

LexisNexis Risk Solutions

International Business Machines Corporation

Optuminsight

OSP Labs

DXC Technology Company

Unitedhealth Group

SAS Institute

Fair Isaac Corporation

EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

CGI GROUP

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Medical Payment Fraud Detection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medical Payment Fraud Detection, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medical Payment Fraud Detection from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the Medical Payment Fraud Detection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medical Payment Fraud Detection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and Medical Payment Fraud Detection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe Medical Payment Fraud Detection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Atomic Medical Payment Fraud Detection

1.2.3 Molecular Medical Payment Fraud Detection

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Environmental Monitoring

1.3.3 Food Safety

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Medical

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Drivers

1.6.2 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Restraints

1.6.3 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 LexisNexis Risk Solutions

2.1.1 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Details

2.1.2 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Major Business

2.1.3 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.1.4 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 International Business Machines Corporation

2.2.1 International Business Machines Corporation Details

2.2.2 International Business Machines Corporation Major Business

2.2.3 International Business Machines Corporation Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.2.4 International Business Machines Corporation Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Optuminsight

2.3.1 Optuminsight Details

2.3.2 Optuminsight Major Business

2.3.3 Optuminsight Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Optuminsight Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 Optuminsight Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 OSP Labs

2.4.1 OSP Labs Details

2.4.2 OSP Labs Major Business

2.4.3 OSP Labs Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.4.4 OSP Labs Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 OSP Labs Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 DXC Technology Company

2.5.1 DXC Technology Company Details

2.5.2 DXC Technology Company Major Business

2.5.3 DXC Technology Company Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.5.4 DXC Technology Company Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 DXC Technology Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 Unitedhealth Group

2.6.1 Unitedhealth Group Details

2.6.2 Unitedhealth Group Major Business

2.6.3 Unitedhealth Group Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.6.4 Unitedhealth Group Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 Unitedhealth Group Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 SAS Institute

2.7.1 SAS Institute Details

2.7.2 SAS Institute Major Business

2.7.3 SAS Institute Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.7.4 SAS Institute Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 SAS Institute Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Fair Isaac Corporation

2.8.1 Fair Isaac Corporation Details

2.8.2 Fair Isaac Corporation Major Business

2.8.3 Fair Isaac Corporation Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Fair Isaac Corporation Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Fair Isaac Corporation Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 EXL Service Holdings, Inc.

2.9.1 EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Details

2.9.2 EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Major Business

2.9.3 EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.9.4 EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 EXL Service Holdings, Inc. Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 CGI GROUP

2.10.1 CGI GROUP Details

2.10.2 CGI GROUP Major Business

2.10.3 CGI GROUP Medical Payment Fraud Detection Product and Solutions

2.10.4 CGI GROUP Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 CGI GROUP Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Medical Payment Fraud Detection

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Medical Payment Fraud Detection Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Medical Payment Fraud Detection Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Medical Payment Fraud Detection Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Medical Payment Fraud Detection Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Medical Payment Fraud Detection Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Typical Distributors

12.3 Medical Payment Fraud Detection Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

