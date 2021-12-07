Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Economies to Bolster Research and Make Cancer Drugs More Affordable

The global stomach cancer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. One of the major forces behind the rise of this market is the increasing prevalence of cancer in general and stomach cancer in particular worldwide. The GLOBOCAN 2018, which is a report on the global burden of cancer produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), estimates that in 2018, new cancer cases will be around 18 million and cancer-related deaths will be close to 9.6 million. Further, stomach cancer will account for 8.2% of the new cancer cases. Statistics released by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) substantiate the IARC’s findings. According to the WCRF, gastric cancer is the fourth mostly commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with 1 million new reported cases. As the incidence of stomach cancer increases across the globe, the demand for stomach cancer drugs will rise commensurately, spelling good news for this market.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above information in its new report, titled "Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists, and Others), By Disease Indication (Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), and Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors (gNET)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the market value stood at USD 2.61 billion in 2018.

Elaborative overview of the industry outlook;

360-degree analysis of the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful study of the different market segments; and

Detailed research into the regional and competitive dynamics influencing the market growth.

Growing Prevalence Stomach Cancer to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific generated USD 1.01 billion in revenue in 2018. The region is, therefore, expected to dominate the gastric cancer treatment market share in the upcoming decade. The main reason for this is the increasing incidence of gastric cancer cases, primarily in India and China. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2018 there were 456,124 stomach cancer cases in China. Coupled with this is the rising frequency of new product launches, both of which are propelling the regional market.

In North America, increasing preference for targeted therapies, rising incidence of stomach cancer, and growing R&D efforts by pharmaceuticals is spiking the demand for gastric carcinoma drugs in the region. Supportive government measures and favorable health reimbursement policies will bode well for the gastric carcinoma treatment market in Europe.

Industry Developments:

January 2020: Blueprint Medicines Corp’s oral drug, Ayvakit, received US FDA’s green light. The drug is designed to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumor, a rare cancer that affects the stomach and small intestine.

April 2019: The German pharmaceutical giant, Boehringer Ingelheim, and PureTech Health partnered so that Boehringer could use PureTech’s lymphatic targeting system to directly deliver the company’s gastric cancer candidate into the gut lymphatics.

Top Players Covered in the Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Report:

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.

TAIHO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

Celltrion Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Ipsen Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Stomach Cancer – For Key Countries Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions New Product Launches Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Gastric Adenocarcinoma Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumor (gNET) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Gastric Adenocarcinoma Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumor (gNET) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Gastric Adenocarcinoma Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumor (gNET) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Indication Gastric Adenocarcinoma Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumor (gNET) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

