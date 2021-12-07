Dental Adhesive Market Report 2021 : Industry Insights, Estimated Yield, Recent Developments and Forecast to 2027 with Dominant Regions and Countries Data

Global “Dental Adhesive Market” 2021 research report gives Advancement strategies and plans are talked about just as assembling procedures and cost structures are likewise examined. Dental Adhesive Market Report states import/send out utilization, organic market Figures, cost, value, income and gross edges. This report also studies the global Dental Adhesive market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Dental Adhesive in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

The Global Dental Adhesive market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Dental Adhesive Market Share analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyses their Dental Adhesive manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the global dental adhesives market is segmented into cream/paste, powder, and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into dentures, pit & fissure, restorative, and others. Based on end user, the market is classified as hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and others.

From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Covered:

The major companies in the global dental adhesives market report includes 3M, Dentsply Sirona Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL, Tokuyama Dental Corp, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, and other prominent players.

Key Insights

New Product Launch

Statistics of Dental Visits Worldwide

Prevalence of Key Diseases – For Key Regions/Countries

Snapshot of Guidelines/ Regulations Imposed for Launch of Dental Adhesives

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Dental Adhesives Market

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Regional Analysis:

The global dental adhesives market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2020, owing to launch of new products in the region coupled with growing sales of dental adhesives in the U.S. According to the American College of Prosthodontics, in U.S 90% of the patients who suffer from edentulism have dentures. This has led to increase in the patient visit at the nearby hospital or clinics leading to growth of the dental adhesives market in the region. Europe held the second position in the global market owing to the increasing adoption of the products in the region contributing to higher sales. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have higher CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing oral diseases and frequent tooth decay in patients owing to changes in lifestyle and urbanization in the region coupled higher penetration of the products in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience a significant growth in the market owing to lesser adoption and awareness of the dental care and management products in the region.

Dental Adhesives Industry Developments

In December 2020, 3M announced the launch of two-component system 3M Relyx Universal Resin Cement for dental adhesive application.

In November 2019, Apex Dental Materials introduced RE-GEN, the world’s first bioactive universal and self-etch dental adhesive.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Cream/Paste

Powder

Others

By Application

Dentures

Pit & Fissure

Restorative

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

