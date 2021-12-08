Global MRSA Testing Market to Grow with Launch of Advanced Diagnostic Techniques Such as Cepheid’s Molecular-Based Diagnostic Test

Growing prevalence of MRSA infection worldwide will drive the global MRSA testing market, finds Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “MRSA Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Immunodiagnostic Tests), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic & Pathology Centers, Research Institutes, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. A comprehensive analysis of the expected market trends and crucial factors is also incorporated in the report.
Top Leaders Overview:
Some of the leading companies in the global MRSA Testing Market are
- Abbott
- Hain Lifescience
- 3M
- Alifax Holding S.p.A.
- Creative Diagnostics
- ZeptoMetrix Corporation
- Cepheid
- Abacus Diagnostica Oy
- Diatherix
- Puritan Medical Products co
- Luminex Corporation
Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or simply, MRSA, is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Staphylococcus or ‘staph’bacteria. A person generally catches the infection through a break or cut in the skin and can be easily treated through antibiotics. These infections are usually hospital-acquired or community-acquired. People who have been recently hospitalized, are undergoing haemodialysis, live in a nursing home, have weak immunity, share exercise equipment, or work in unsanitary conditions are most likely to contract the MRSA infection.
Increasing Rate of Community-Acquired MRSA Infection to Drive the Market
The global MRSA testing market growth is likely to be spurred by the growing incidence of community-acquired MRSA infection. According to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, in 2015, of all the MRSA infections reported, 83.2% were of the community-acquired type. Moreover, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention also estimates a rise in hospital-acquired staph infection by 7% per year in the US. This will provide a major thrust to the global MRSA testing market size as the infection becoming more widespread will broaden the market base and encourage public and private investment to contain the infection.
