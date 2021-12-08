Global MRSA Testing Market to Grow with Launch of Advanced Diagnostic Techniques Such as Cepheid’s Molecular-Based Diagnostic Test

Growing prevalence of MRSA infection worldwide will drive the global MRSA testing market, finds Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “MRSA Testing Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Test Type (Molecular Diagnostic Tests, Immunodiagnostic Tests), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic & Pathology Centers, Research Institutes, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. A comprehensive analysis of the expected market trends and crucial factors is also incorporated in the report.

Get Sample PDF

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mrsa-testing-market-100699

Top Leaders Overview:

Some of the leading companies in the global MRSA Testing Market are

Abbott

Hain Lifescience

3M

Alifax Holding S.p.A.

Creative Diagnostics

ZeptoMetrix Corporation

Cepheid

Abacus Diagnostica Oy

Diatherix

Puritan Medical Products co

Luminex Corporation

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or simply, MRSA, is a highly contagious bacterial infection caused by Staphylococcus or ‘staph’bacteria. A person generally catches the infection through a break or cut in the skin and can be easily treated through antibiotics. These infections are usually hospital-acquired or community-acquired. People who have been recently hospitalized, are undergoing haemodialysis, live in a nursing home, have weak immunity, share exercise equipment, or work in unsanitary conditions are most likely to contract the MRSA infection.

Ask for Customization

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mrsa-testing-market-100699

Increasing Rate of Community-Acquired MRSA Infection to Drive the Market

The global MRSA testing market growth is likely to be spurred by the growing incidence of community-acquired MRSA infection. According to the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network, in 2015, of all the MRSA infections reported, 83.2% were of the community-acquired type. Moreover, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention also estimates a rise in hospital-acquired staph infection by 7% per year in the US. This will provide a major thrust to the global MRSA testing market size as the infection becoming more widespread will broaden the market base and encourage public and private investment to contain the infection.

Related Reports:

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Shares

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Trends

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Drivers

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Increase

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Rise

Europe Urinary Catheters Market CAGR Value

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Covid Effect

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Condition

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Search Analysis

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Growth Analysis

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Revenue

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Manufacturers

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Drivers

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Drivers