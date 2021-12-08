U.S. Speech Therapy Market | 2019 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Developments, Share, Trends, Covid-19 Impact on Business, Emerging Technologies, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2026

The U.S. speech therapy market size is projected to grow from USD 4.10 billion in 2021 to USD 6.08 billion in 2028. Several renowned companies operating in this industry are constantly striving to fulfill the unmet needs of patients through teletherapy. Therapy Solutions Inc., for instance, organized a virtual summer camp in July 2020 for its younger patients to the Philadelphia Zoo. It was arranged to provide effective therapy sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a study titled, “U.S. Speech Therapy Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the market stood at USD 3.94 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.

Some of the leading companies operating in the U.S. Speech Therapy market include:

Genesis Rehab Services (Pennsylvania, United States)

Therapy Solutions Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Reliant Rehabilitation (Texas, United States)

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Kentucky, United States)

Humanus Corporation (Pennsylvania, United States)

Smart Speech Therapy (New Jersey, United States)

BenchMark Physical Therapy Institute (Georgia, United States)

Rehabilitation Associates, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Other Players

