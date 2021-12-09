Top 10 Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

The global “Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market” is predicted to reach USD 1,118.4 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The increasing R&D investments by key players for the development of novel therapies to treat rare diseases in patients will be critical factor in boosting the Hunter syndrome treatment market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising clinical studies for diabetes and coronary artery disease (CAD) will have a positive impact on market during the forecast period.

In addition, the surge in rare and genetic diseases will uplift the Hunter syndrome treatment market share. According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center (GARD), there can be an estimated 7,000 rare diseases and the total number of individuals in the U.S. from these rare diseases can be 25-30 million.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, tiled “Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Treatment (Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT), and Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, and Intracerebroventricular (ICV)/ Intrathecal), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 702.4 million in 2018. The Hunter syndrome treatment market report focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations and partnerships, and industry developments.

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Leading Players operating in the Hunter Syndrome Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Denali Therapeutics

ArmaGen

Inventiva

Green Cross Corp. (GC Pharma)

CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.

Agreement between Clinigen K.K. and GC Pharma to Enable Growth

Clinigen K.K, a Japanese licensed medical supplier, and GC Pharma, a biopharmaceutical company announced a licensing agreement for the manufacturing and commercialization of Hunterase (Idursulfase-beta) ICV, a human recombinant iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) used in enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. The agreement between the two companies can be a critical factor in fostering the growth of the market owing to the methods to aid severe patients and therefore improve their condition. Furthermore, Hunterase ICV will be directly delivered to cerebral ventricles by intracerebroventricular (ICV) administration, in order to reach the cells of the brain and central nervous system. Furthermore, Yoshikazu Nakamura, Representative Director at Clinigen K.K, said “Hunter Syndrome is a complex disease with unmet medical need.

