Top 10 Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

The global “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market” is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Major Industry Developments of IoMT Market Includes:

June 2016 – The first Bluetooth enables the INR/PT home health device, CoaguChek INRange was launched in nations accepting the CE Mark by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. This device helps healthcare professionals and patients to have the ability of monitoring Vitamin K Antagonist (VKA) therapy and greater control on their status of coagulation. A patient can use this device for self-testing his PT/INR data, thus reducing the overall cost spent on frequent hospital visits.

Key Players Operating in The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market

The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.

Quick Buy – Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101844

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-medical-things-iomt-market-101844

Table of Content:

1 Internet of Medical Things Market Overview

1.1 Internet of Medical Things Product Overview

1.2 Internet of Medical Things Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

2 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Internet of Medical Things Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Internet of Medical Things Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Internet of Medical Things Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Internet of Medical Things Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Internet of Medical Things Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Internet of Medical Things Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Internet of Medical Things Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Internet of Medical Things as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Internet of Medical Things Market

2.8 Key Company Internet of Medical Things Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Internet of Medical Things Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2027)

3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.1 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2027)

3.3.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2027)

3.4 North America Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.4.2 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6 Europe Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.1 Europe Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.6.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.1 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.7.2 Latin America Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Revenue By Growth (2015-2027)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things Sales By Growth (2015-2027)

4 Global Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.1 Internet of Medical Things Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Internet of Medical Things Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2027

4.3 Global Internet of Medical Things Historic Sales by Application (2015-2021)

4.4 Global Internet of Medical Things Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2027)

4.5 Key Regions Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.2 Europe Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Internet of Medical Things by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Internet of Medical Things by Application

5 North America Internet of Medical Things Market Size by Country (2015-2027)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.1.2 North America Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2021)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.1 North America Internet of Medical Things Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.2.2 North America Internet of Medical Things Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2027)

5.3 North America Market Size By Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

5.3.2 Canada Internet of Medical Things Market Size By Growth (2015-2027)

Toc Continue…

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market

Foley Catheter Market

Examination Lights Market

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market

Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size

Foley Catheter Market Size

Examination Lights Market Size

Germany Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size