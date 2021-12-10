Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market to Show 5.8% CAGR till 2028

The global neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market size market is projected to grow from USD 1,636.2 million in 2021 to USD 2,431.3 million in 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new study, titled, “Neonatal Intensive Care Respiratory Devices Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the market is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period between 2021-2028. It stood at USD 1,546.9 million in 2020 and was not affected severely amid the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the rare occurrence of coronavirus in neonates. Various renowned companies operating in the market are striving to deliver effective treatment options to enhance the overall neonatal health. Inspiration Healthcare plc, for instance, acquired SLE worth £18 million in June 2020 to develop novel neonatal intensive care respiratory care devices.

Drägerwerk AG Launches ICU Ventilators at Arab Health 2020 in Dubai

In January 2020, Drägerwerk AG, a German medical and safety technology provider, introduced various state-of-the-art products, such as anesthesia workstation and ICU ventilators at the Arab Health 2020, Dubai. It exhibited two new ventilators, namely, Evita V800 and V600 specially designed to help doctors with daily clinical tasks in the ICU.

Report Coverage-

Our analysts have conducted qualitative and quantitative research, as well as used a mix of both primary and secondary sources to gather vital information. They have taken data from paid sources, such as press releases, databases, company journals, and others to deliver a complete picture of the market for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices. To collect information about the competitive landscape, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations, they have conducted interviews with reputed figures.

Segments-

Devices Segment to Remain at the Forefront in the Near Future

Based on end-users, the market for neonatal intensive care respiratory devices is segregated into specialty clinics and hospitals. Here’s a glimpse of the product type criterion:

By Product Type: The market is bifurcated into devices and accessories & consumables. Amongst them, the devices segment procured the largest neonatal intensive care respiratory devices market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising number of advanced product launches. Additionally, the urgent need to manage respiratory diseases in neonates, such as pneumonia and respiratory distress syndrome would accelerate the segment’s growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals to Distribute Their Products Worldwide

The market contains a few companies that account for the largest shares. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation is in the leading position because of its persistent R&D activities to launch novel neonatal intensive care respiratory devices. Some of the others are focusing on gaining fast track approvals from regulatory bodies to market and distribute their products. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

April 2019: Dräger received the U.S. FDA clearance for Seattle Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) plus system. It is developed by Seattle Children’s Research Institute. The system makes breathing easy for infants with respiratory distress. It features the Bubble Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) technology.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of prominent neonatal intensive care respiratory devices manufacturers present in the global market. They are as follows:

Airon Corporation (Florida, U.S)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (U.K, Europe)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (Auckland, New Zealand)

GaleMed Corporation (Taiwan)

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S)

Hamilton Medical (Bonaduz, Switzerland)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC (Illinois, U.S)

SLE (U.K, Europe)

Other Players

