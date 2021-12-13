In 2026,the Global Employer of Record Size is Estimated to be USD 5228.5 Million

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that takes responsibility for all formal employment tasks on behalf of another company. The EOR allows companies to legally and efficiently engage with overseas workers either in a new country or state, without having to set up a local entity or risk violating local employment laws. Hiring an EOR gives the client’s company the opportunity to manage their time more efficiently and effectively.



The global Employer of Record size is estimated to be USD 5228.5 million in 2026 from USD 4048.5 million in 2020. And the global Employer of Record market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% for 2021 to 2026.

The representative players in global Employer of Record market are Adecco, Randstad, Aquent, FoxHire and Infotree Global. Players are concentrated in United States, Europe. The market concentration rate is low and emerges some startups in recently years.

Employer of Record mainly includes Aggregator Model and Wholly Owned Infrastructure Model. Aggregator Model accounting 67.94% market share in terms of revenue in 2021, it is becoming more and more popular for the telecommuting convenience.

Employer of Record customers include SMEs and Large Enterprises. SMEs accounting 72.2% market share in terms of revenue in 2021, while more and more Large Enterprises will also adopt the employee management model during their business expanding.

COVID-19 pandemic influence. According to our survey, the influence in 2020 is relatively huge for many enterprises and industries suffer heavily from the pandemic and demand for talent not much. Meanwhile, many vendors revenue decreased more than 10% compared with fiscal year 2019. The market is recovering.

