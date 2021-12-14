Global Portable MRI Industry Research Report 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Portable MRI industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Portable MRI and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH added a new research report to its exhaustive repository. The research report, titled [Global Portable MRI Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026], presents an unbiased approach at understanding the market trends and dynamics. Analysts have studied the historical data pertaining to the market and compared it to the current market trends to paint an object picture of the market’s trajectory. The report includes SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis to give the readers an in-depth assessment of the various factors likely to drive and restrain the overall market.

Both the market measurement tools offer evaluation of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. It also elucidates the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. The report studies the ongoing political scenarios that are expected to dictate the pricing and import and export in the global Portable MRI market. Furthermore, it also explains the lucrative opportunities present in the overall market that players can focus on to make their mark.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/690207/portable-mri

Market segment by Type, covers

Superconducting-magnet-based Portable MRI

Electromagnet-based Portable MRI

Permanent-magnet-based Portable MRI

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Laboratories

The key market players for global Portable MRI market are listed below:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Hyperfine

Voxelgrids

PrizMed Imaging

Regions Covered in the Global Portable MRI Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on Portable MRI includes segmentation of the market. The global Portable MRI market is segmented on the basis of application, services, end users, and region. Each segment includes a detailed explanation of the factors that are likely to drive and restrain it. In addition, the research report also provides an assessment of the emerging trends in the global market that will benefit each segment during the forecast years.

Analysts have also studied the competitive landscape present in the global Portable MRI market. The chapter on company profiles includes an analysis of the key players operating in the global Portable MRI market. It provides vital information about the strategic initiatives about the companies in the market and their outlook for the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Portable MRI market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Portable MRI market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Portable MRI market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Portable MRI Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Portable MRI Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Superconducting-magnet-based Portable MRI

1.2.3 Electromagnet-based Portable MRI

1.2.4 Permanent-magnet-based Portable MRI

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Portable MRI Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Clinics

1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.3.5 Research Laboratories

1.4 Global Portable MRI Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Portable MRI Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Portable MRI Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Portable MRI Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Portable MRI Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Portable MRI Market Drivers

1.6.2 Portable MRI Market Restraints

1.6.3 Portable MRI Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Healthcare

2.1.1 GE Healthcare Details

2.1.2 GE Healthcare Major Business

2.1.3 GE Healthcare Portable MRI Product and Services

2.1.4 GE Healthcare Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Siemens Healthineers

2.2.1 Siemens Healthineers Details

2.2.2 Siemens Healthineers Major Business

2.2.3 Siemens Healthineers Portable MRI Product and Services

2.2.4 Siemens Healthineers Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Philips Healthcare

2.3.1 Philips Healthcare Details

2.3.2 Philips Healthcare Major Business

2.3.3 Philips Healthcare Portable MRI Product and Services

2.3.4 Philips Healthcare Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Canon Medical Systems

2.4.1 Canon Medical Systems Details

2.4.2 Canon Medical Systems Major Business

2.4.3 Canon Medical Systems Portable MRI Product and Services

2.4.4 Canon Medical Systems Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Hyperfine

2.5.1 Hyperfine Details

2.5.2 Hyperfine Major Business

2.5.3 Hyperfine Portable MRI Product and Services

2.5.4 Hyperfine Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Voxelgrids

2.6.1 Voxelgrids Details

2.6.2 Voxelgrids Major Business

2.6.3 Voxelgrids Portable MRI Product and Services

2.6.4 Voxelgrids Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 PrizMed Imaging

2.7.1 PrizMed Imaging Details

2.7.2 PrizMed Imaging Major Business

2.7.3 PrizMed Imaging Portable MRI Product and Services

2.7.4 PrizMed Imaging Portable MRI Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Portable MRI Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Portable MRI

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Portable MRI Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Portable MRI Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Portable MRI Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Portable MRI Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Portable MRI Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Portable MRI Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Portable MRI Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Portable MRI Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Portable MRI Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Portable MRI Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Portable MRI Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Portable MRI Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Portable MRI Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Portable MRI Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Portable MRI Typical Distributors

12.3 Portable MRI Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG