Global Plant-based Pet Food Market Survey Report 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Plant-based Pet Food industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Plant-based Pet Food and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The research report published by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH is a comprehensive study of the global Plant-based Pet Food market. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to collate an authentic research report on the global Plant-based Pet Food market. Analysts have studied the various products in the market and offered an unbiased opinion about the factors that likely to drive the market and restrain it. For a detailed study, researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Analysts have also studied the key milestones of achieved by the global Plant-based Pet Food market and compared it to the current market trends to give the readers a holistic picture of the market.

For making the research report exhaustive, the analysts have included Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis. Both these assess the path the market is likely to take by factoring strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The Porter’s five forces analysis elucidates the intensity of the competitive rivalry and the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers. Furthermore, the research report also presents an in-depth explanation of the emerging trends in the global Plant-based Pet Food market and the disruptive technologies that could be key areas for investment.

Market segment by Type, covers

Organic

Natural

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Cat

Dog

Birds

Others

The key market players for global Plant-based Pet Food market are listed below:

Benevo

Wysong

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food

Nature’s Recipe

My Aistra

Evolution Diet

Cannapple

Eco Dog And Cats

Nature’s diet

Dr.goodpet

Regions Covered in the Global Plant-based Pet Food Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report includes segmentation of the global Plant-based Pet Food market on the basis of application, technology, end users, and region. Each segment gives a microscopic view of the market. It delves deeper into the changing political scenario and the environmental concerns that are likely to shape the future of the market. Furthermore, the segment includes graphs to give the readers a bird’s eye view.

Last but not the least, the research report on global Plant-based Pet Food market profiles some of the leading companies. It mentions their strategic initiatives and provides a brief about their structure. Analysts have also mentioned the research and development statuses of these companies and their provided complete information about their existing products and the ones in the pipeline.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Plant-based Pet Food market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Plant-based Pet Food market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Plant-based Pet Food market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Plant-based Pet Food Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Organic

1.2.3 Natural

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Cat

1.3.3 Dog

1.3.4 Birds

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Plant-based Pet Food Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Plant-based Pet Food Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Plant-based Pet Food Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Plant-based Pet Food Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Plant-based Pet Food Market Drivers

1.6.2 Plant-based Pet Food Market Restraints

1.6.3 Plant-based Pet Food Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Benevo

2.1.1 Benevo Details

2.1.2 Benevo Major Business

2.1.3 Benevo Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.1.4 Benevo Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Wysong

2.2.1 Wysong Details

2.2.2 Wysong Major Business

2.2.3 Wysong Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.2.4 Wysong Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food

2.3.1 Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Details

2.3.2 Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Major Business

2.3.3 Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.3.4 Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Nature’s Recipe

2.4.1 Nature’s Recipe Details

2.4.2 Nature’s Recipe Major Business

2.4.3 Nature’s Recipe Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.4.4 Nature’s Recipe Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 My Aistra

2.5.1 My Aistra Details

2.5.2 My Aistra Major Business

2.5.3 My Aistra Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.5.4 My Aistra Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Evolution Diet

2.6.1 Evolution Diet Details

2.6.2 Evolution Diet Major Business

2.6.3 Evolution Diet Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.6.4 Evolution Diet Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Cannapple

2.7.1 Cannapple Details

2.7.2 Cannapple Major Business

2.7.3 Cannapple Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.7.4 Cannapple Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Eco Dog And Cats

2.8.1 Eco Dog And Cats Details

2.8.2 Eco Dog And Cats Major Business

2.8.3 Eco Dog And Cats Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.8.4 Eco Dog And Cats Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Nature’s diet

2.9.1 Nature’s diet Details

2.9.2 Nature’s diet Major Business

2.9.3 Nature’s diet Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.9.4 Nature’s diet Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Dr.goodpet

2.10.1 Dr.goodpet Details

2.10.2 Dr.goodpet Major Business

2.10.3 Dr.goodpet Plant-based Pet Food Product and Services

2.10.4 Dr.goodpet Plant-based Pet Food Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Plant-based Pet Food

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Plant-based Pet Food Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Plant-based Pet Food Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Plant-based Pet Food Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Plant-based Pet Food Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Plant-based Pet Food Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Plant-based Pet Food Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Pet Food Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Plant-based Pet Food Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Plant-based Pet Food Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Plant-based Pet Food Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Plant-based Pet Food Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Plant-based Pet Food Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Plant-based Pet Food Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Pet Food Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Plant-based Pet Food Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Pet Food Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Pet Food Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Pet Food Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Plant-based Pet Food Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Plant-based Pet Food Typical Distributors

12.3 Plant-based Pet Food Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

