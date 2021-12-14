Service mesh tools software is used to add monitoring and security functionality to cloud-native applications. Service mesh tools software is operated on two levels, the control plane and the data plane. The control plane coordinates the behavior of network proxies, and the data plane monitors communication between services.



The global Service Mesh Tools Software size is estimated to be USD 392.4 million in 2026 from USD 159.4 million in 2020.And the global Service Mesh Tools Software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% for 2021 to 2026.

Service Mesh Tools Software is mainly classified into the following types: for Kubernetes and for Other Environments. Kubernetes segment is the most widely used type which took up about 82.5% of the total market size in 2020.

Service Mesh Tools Software has wide range of applications, this report classified them into large enterprises (with above 300 employees) and SMEs. And large enterprises sector was the most widely used area which took up about 72.3% of the global total in 2020.

HashiCorp, Google, Grey Matter, F5, Kong, IBM (Ret Hat), Amazon AWS, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Service Mesh Tools Software market. Top 5 took up about 48% of the global market in 2020.

Looking into the future, with more and more new players enter into this market, the market competition will become more and more fierce.

