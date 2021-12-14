Anti-obesity Drugs Market worth USD 3,421.0 Million at 10.1% CAGR; Increasing Research for Developing Therapeutically Effective Drugs to Boost Demand in Europe

The global anti-obesity drugs market size is set to grow significantly owing to the ever-increasing prevalence of obesity among the global population, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Prescription Drugs and OTC Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size was USD 1,520.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 3,421.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Healthcare Sector to Stumble amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The healthcare sector has been the most active ever since the COVID-19 outbreak. While the pandemic has fast-tracked the development of the industry on a global scale, it has also brought numerous adversities upon the sector. These adversities include limited infrastructure in developing countries and the lack of preparedness in case of health emergencies. Key players are focusing on eliminating such challenges. At Fortune Business Insights, we are constantly analyzing the market conditions to offer the most effective solutions at your service.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Cases of Obesity Worldwide to Drive Growth

The increasing cases of obesity and overweight among patients globally due to inactive lifestyles and poor eating habits are anticipated to drive the anti-obesity drugs market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.8 billion adults who were aged around 18 years old and more were suffering from being overweight in 2016. In addition, prominent pharmaceutical enterprises are investing extensively in research and development in order to develop effective anti-obesity pharma drugs for patients. This is estimated to further strengthen their demand. However, the low treatment rate against the disease may hinder the growth during the forecast timeline.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Prominent Enterprises to Help North America Dominate

North America is set to dominate the global anti-obesity drugs market with a value of USD 964.8 million in 2019. The presence of the majority of key players in the U.S. is anticipated to drive the demand for drugs in the region. In addition, rising instances of obesity among the population in the U.S. are compelling people to adopt weight management consulting, which is estimated to further surge the demand for anti-obesity drugs in the region. For instance, as per the Harvard Medical School, the rate of obesity has increased by more than 50% in less than 40 years.

The market in Europe is projected to showcase a positive growth during the forecast period. High investments in research for the development of therapeutically effective drugs, along with increasing awareness regarding the benefits of weight management among the population are key factors accelerating the demand for these drugs in the region.

Industry Developments-

In December 2020, the S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Saxenda, Novo Nordisk’s anti-obesity drug for the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17.

the S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Saxenda, Novo Nordisk’s anti-obesity drug for the treatment of obesity in adolescents aged 12-17. In February 2019, Eisai Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its new supplemental drug application. This will update the labeling of BELVIQ, the company’s anti-obesity drug.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating In the Market Report:

Novo Nordisk (Denmark, Scandinavia)

GlaxoSmithKline (Brentford, U.K)

Vivus Pharmaceuticals (California U.S)

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC (New Jersey, U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Other Players

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights New Type Launch Pipeline Analysis Prevalence of Obesity – By Key Countries/Region Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Overview of Trends in the Anti-obesity Market Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. By Type Canada By Type

Europe Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. By Type Germany By Type France By Type Spain By Type Italy By Type Scandinavia By Type Rest of Europe By Type

Asia Pacific Anti-obesity Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Drugs OTC Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan By Type China By Type India By Type Australia By Type Southeast Asia By Type Rest of Asia Pacific By Type



Toc Continue..

