Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Exhibit 9.5% CAGR and Reach $13.12 Billion: Advanced Predictive Analytics offered by RCM to Boost Growth

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market size is anticipated to touch USD 13.12 billion by the end of 2027 on account of the increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 6.35 billion in the year 2019. The forecast period is set between 2020 and 2027 and the market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066

Most of the businesses today are affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The imposition of stringent government regulations for controlling the widespread use of this virus has majorly impacted the world economy. Some of the businesses that are operating from homes are barely able to generate meagre revenue.

Fortune Business Insights is offering detailed analysis on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different markets. These reports will assist financers and other candidates to study the current situation and accordingly plan ahead of the future.

What is the Scope of the Report?

The report is based on a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market and emphasizes mainly on drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities. It also discusses the key industry trends, current developments, and other insights into the market. The report also highlights the list of players operating in the market and their attributed factors. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Segmentation-

DMARDs Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies

Among all drug class types, the biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) segment earned the largest psoriatic arthritis treatment market share in 2019. This is accountable to the increasing adoption of biological therapies, a factor that is attributable to its efficacy towards disease management.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066

Regional Analysis-

Rising Adoption of Biological Therapies to help North America Continue Dominating Market

Among all regions, North America accounted for the largest share on account of the massive investments in research and development of therapeutic options and coupled with the increasing adoption of biological therapies to treat psoriasis arthritis. Moreover, the presence of large manufacturers and the continuous number of clinical trials and drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will further help this region dominate the market in the coming years.

Europe ranks second in terms of market size whereas Asia Pacific market is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast duration on account of the improving healthcare infrastructure, rise in medical expenditure, and the entry of novel biologics.

Industry Developments

December 2017 – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration permitted the use of Infliximab, an antibody for fighting diseases such as plague psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, and others.

August 2019 – Otezla was acquired by Amgen for USD 13.4 billion cash. This new therapy will help to strengthen the overall portfolio of Amgen.

List of Companies Profiled in the market for psoriatic arthritis treatment:

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Amgen (Califormia, United States)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Quick Buy – Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101066

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis for Key Countries/Region Recent Industry Developments Such as Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches Etc. Pipeline Analysis for Key Companies Regulatory Framework by Key Countries Impact of COVID-19 on Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Drug Class Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS) Non-biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs Market Analysis – By Route of Administration Oral Parenteral Topical Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online pharmacies Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-market-101066

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Related Reports :

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Size

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Share

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Trends

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Analysis

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Business Opportunities

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Key Players

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Demand

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Competitive Landscape

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Segments

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Overview

COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Stastistic

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Devlopment Strategy

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Future Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Research Methodology

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Drivers

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Manufacturers

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market Revenue