Top 10 Clear Aligners Market Companies to Watch Post-COVID

The global ”clear aligners Market” size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 10.04 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 19.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028”, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2020 and is likely to showcase exponential growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing focus on the development of advanced clear aligners and the growing demand for aesthetics among the young generation globally. In September 2020, Align Technology, Inc., announced the launch of Invisalign Stickables. The innovative stickers are designed primarily to be adopted with the SmartTrack material in the clear dental aligners.

The effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies that are facing unprecedented loss. Owing to the lockdown announced by the government agencies, several industries have been on a standstill with limited operational activities. However, a collective effort from the government as well as the industries is likely to bring the economy back on track and aid in resumption of industrial activities.

Market Segmentation:

We have categorized the global market for clear aligners based on patient age group, end-user, and region. On the basis of the patient age group, the market is segmented into teenagers and adults. Based on end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals and dental & orthodontic clinics. Furthermore, based on end-users, the dental & orthodontic clinics segment is expected to showcase exponential growth backed by the increasing prevalence of malocclusion disorder globally.

Lastly, based on the region, the market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America – The region stood at USD 1.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest global clear aligners market share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the strong demand for invisible orthodontics due to the increasing awareness among the young population of these products in the region.

Europe – The region is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the availability of advanced clear aligners products in the region between 2021 and 2028.

Industry Development:

Ormco Corporation unveiled Spark Clear Aligner Release 10, its advanced upgrade over previous therapy. Moreover, the company launched a suite of enhancements for its Approver software and case management portal. It is designed to give orthodontists greater start-to-finish control and flexibility for efficient treatment planning. March 2020: Align Technology, Inc. announced the acquisition of Global Holdings GmbH, a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider. The acquisition is expected to help integrate the workflow of dental professionals across 150 countries.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Align Technology, Inc. (San Jose, U.S.)

3M (Maplewood), U.S.)

Institut Straumann AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Ormco Corporation (Envista) (Brea, U.S.)

3Shape A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Dentsply Sirona (York, U.S.)

Argen Corporation (San Diego, U.S.)

Henry Schein, Inc. (Melville, U.S.)

