Automatic Train Operation System Market | 2021 by Size, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Industry Overview, Development and Regional Analysis Forecast 2028

The global automatic train operation system market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the adoption of advanced technologies during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Automatic Train Operation System Market, 2021-2028.” The rapid urbanization, development of technologies, government initiatives, safety and security, funds and subsidies, and comfort mobility are the major driving factors. The systems provide all the necessary components for rail network monitoring, and safe operation, and effective utilization of infrastructure capacity. Furthermore, the growing requirement in developing countries to upgrade transportation infrastructure bodes well for the market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Global Market for Automatic Train Operation System:

Bombardier

Siemens

Alstom

MIPRO Electronics

Toshiba

Tech Mahindra

Cisco

Thales Group

MERMIC Inc.

COVID-19 Impact-

Detrimental Impact of Covid-19 on Market Growth

The automatic train operation system business has been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, with significant supply chain disruptions occurring around the world. As several countries went into lockdown to combat the pandemic, the operations came to a standstill. Because of the downturn in orders and supplies, the market has experienced a decrease in both production and sales.

Segments-

By train type, the market is segmented into mainline that consist of passenger, and freight, and urban that consist of high-speed, and metro. On the basis of GoA type, the market is segregated into GoA 0- manual operation w/o automatic train protection, GoA 1- manual operation w/o automatic train protection, GoA2- semi-automatic train operation, GoA 3- driverless train operation, and GoA 4- unattended train operation. The market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world by geography.

What does the Report Offer?

The report for automatic train operation system includes detailed information on developing trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that may affect the industry’s market dynamics. It includes a product, application, and competition analysis, detailed examination of the market segments.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand for Technologically Advanced Features to Stimulate Growth

The global automatic train operation system market growth is expected to grow due to the rising demand for technologically advanced features during the projected period. The advancement of digital technology has created a great potential for railways to grow their share of the total logistics industry, and play a key role in the transition to a smarter, more sustainable freight transportation system. Rolling stock, management, signaling systems, railway construction, connectivity, and other aspects of railway operations have all been impacted by digital technology.

Competitive Landscape-

Manufacturers Focus on R&D Investments to Strengthen their Position

The competitive strategic window assists the vendor in defining a fit or alignment between their competencies, and future growth opportunities. It determines the best or most advantageous match for vendors to execute subsequent merger and acquisition plans, geographic expansion, research and development, and new product launch strategies in order to expand their businesses in an automatic train operation system.

Industry Development-

June 2020: Thales has signed three contracts with metro stations in China, South Korea, and Turkey to offer its SelTrac CBTC technology.

