Global Wires and Pipe Locators Industry Research Report 2021

Global Info Research has recently published a report, titled [Global Wires and Pipe Locators Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall Wires and Pipe Locators market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

The research report also includes the global market figures that provide historical data as well as estimated figures. It gives a clear picture of the growth rate of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to give the readers quantifiable data that is collected from verified data. The report attempts to answer all the difficult questions such as market sizes and company strategies.

Market segment by Type, covers

Single Frequency Locators

Multi-frequency Locators

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Public Utilities

Construction

Other

The key market players for global Wires and Pipe Locators market are listed below:

Radiodetection

TECHNO-AC

Sonel

Fluke

Megger

Hexagon

3M

RYCOM Instruments

AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux)

HT Italia

PCE Instruments

C.Scope

SubSurface Instruments

FUJI TECOM

Pipehorn (Utility Tool Company)

Fisher Research Labs

Trotec

RIDGID (Emerson)

Sewerin

Sefram (BK Precision)

KharkovEnergoPribor

Merytronic

TEMPO Communications

Mastech Group

Global Wires and Pipe Locators Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report explains the drivers shaping the future of the Wires and Pipe Locators market. It evaluates the various forces that are expected to create a positive influence on the overall market. Analysts have studied the investments in research and development of products and technologies that are expected to give the players a definite boost. Furthermore, researchers have also included an analysis of the changing consumer behavior that is projected to impact the supply and demand cycles present in the global Wires and Pipe Locators market. Evolving per capita earnings, improving economic statuses, and emerging trends have all been studied in this research report.

The research report also explains the potential restraints present in the global Wires and Pipe Locators market. It evaluates the aspects that are likely to hamper the market growth in the near future. In addition to this assessment, it also provides a list of opportunities that could prove lucrative to the overall market. Analysts provide solutions for turning threats and restraints into successful opportunities in the coming years.

Global Wires and Pipe Locators Market: Regional Segmentation

In the successive chapters, analysts have studied the regional segments present in the global Wires and Pipe Locators market. This gives the readers a narrowed-view of the global market enabling a closer look at the elements that could define its progress. It highlights myriad regional aspects such as the impact of culture, environment, and government policies that influence the regional markets.

Global Wires and Pipe Locators Market: Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the global Wires and Pipe Locators market research report focuses solely on the competitive landscape. It studies the key players present in the market. In addition to a brief overview of the company, analysts shed light on their valuation and evolution. It also mentions the list of important products and the ones in the pipeline. The competitive landscape is analyzed by understanding the strategies of the companies and the initiatives they have taken in recent years to overcome the intensive competition.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Wires and Pipe Locators Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Single Frequency Locators

1.2.3 Multi-frequency Locators

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Public Utilities

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Wires and Pipe Locators Market Drivers

1.6.2 Wires and Pipe Locators Market Restraints

1.6.3 Wires and Pipe Locators Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Radiodetection

2.1.1 Radiodetection Details

2.1.2 Radiodetection Major Business

2.1.3 Radiodetection Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.1.4 Radiodetection Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 TECHNO-AC

2.2.1 TECHNO-AC Details

2.2.2 TECHNO-AC Major Business

2.2.3 TECHNO-AC Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.2.4 TECHNO-AC Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Sonel

2.3.1 Sonel Details

2.3.2 Sonel Major Business

2.3.3 Sonel Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.3.4 Sonel Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Fluke

2.4.1 Fluke Details

2.4.2 Fluke Major Business

2.4.3 Fluke Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.4.4 Fluke Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Megger

2.5.1 Megger Details

2.5.2 Megger Major Business

2.5.3 Megger Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.5.4 Megger Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Hexagon

2.6.1 Hexagon Details

2.6.2 Hexagon Major Business

2.6.3 Hexagon Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.6.4 Hexagon Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 3M

2.7.1 3M Details

2.7.2 3M Major Business

2.7.3 3M Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.7.4 3M Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 RYCOM Instruments

2.8.1 RYCOM Instruments Details

2.8.2 RYCOM Instruments Major Business

2.8.3 RYCOM Instruments Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.8.4 RYCOM Instruments Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux)

2.9.1 AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux) Details

2.9.2 AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux) Major Business

2.9.3 AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux) Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.9.4 AEMC Instruments (Chauvin Arnoux) Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 HT Italia

2.10.1 HT Italia Details

2.10.2 HT Italia Major Business

2.10.3 HT Italia Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.10.4 HT Italia Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 PCE Instruments

2.11.1 PCE Instruments Details

2.11.2 PCE Instruments Major Business

2.11.3 PCE Instruments Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.11.4 PCE Instruments Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 C.Scope

2.12.1 C.Scope Details

2.12.2 C.Scope Major Business

2.12.3 C.Scope Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.12.4 C.Scope Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 SubSurface Instruments

2.13.1 SubSurface Instruments Details

2.13.2 SubSurface Instruments Major Business

2.13.3 SubSurface Instruments Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.13.4 SubSurface Instruments Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 FUJI TECOM

2.14.1 FUJI TECOM Details

2.14.2 FUJI TECOM Major Business

2.14.3 FUJI TECOM Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.14.4 FUJI TECOM Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 Pipehorn (Utility Tool Company)

2.15.1 Pipehorn (Utility Tool Company) Details

2.15.2 Pipehorn (Utility Tool Company) Major Business

2.15.3 Pipehorn (Utility Tool Company) Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.15.4 Pipehorn (Utility Tool Company) Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Fisher Research Labs

2.16.1 Fisher Research Labs Details

2.16.2 Fisher Research Labs Major Business

2.16.3 Fisher Research Labs Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.16.4 Fisher Research Labs Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 Trotec

2.17.1 Trotec Details

2.17.2 Trotec Major Business

2.17.3 Trotec Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.17.4 Trotec Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 RIDGID (Emerson)

2.18.1 RIDGID (Emerson) Details

2.18.2 RIDGID (Emerson) Major Business

2.18.3 RIDGID (Emerson) Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.18.4 RIDGID (Emerson) Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Sewerin

2.19.1 Sewerin Details

2.19.2 Sewerin Major Business

2.19.3 Sewerin Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.19.4 Sewerin Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 Sefram (BK Precision)

2.20.1 Sefram (BK Precision) Details

2.20.2 Sefram (BK Precision) Major Business

2.20.3 Sefram (BK Precision) Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.20.4 Sefram (BK Precision) Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 KharkovEnergoPribor

2.21.1 KharkovEnergoPribor Details

2.21.2 KharkovEnergoPribor Major Business

2.21.3 KharkovEnergoPribor Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.21.4 KharkovEnergoPribor Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Merytronic

2.22.1 Merytronic Details

2.22.2 Merytronic Major Business

2.22.3 Merytronic Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.22.4 Merytronic Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 TEMPO Communications

2.23.1 TEMPO Communications Details

2.23.2 TEMPO Communications Major Business

2.23.3 TEMPO Communications Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.23.4 TEMPO Communications Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24 Mastech Group

2.24.1 Mastech Group Details

2.24.2 Mastech Group Major Business

2.24.3 Mastech Group Wires and Pipe Locators Product and Services

2.24.4 Mastech Group Wires and Pipe Locators Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Wires and Pipe Locators

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Wires and Pipe Locators Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Wires and Pipe Locators Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Wires and Pipe Locators Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Wires and Pipe Locators Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Wires and Pipe Locators Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Wires and Pipe Locators Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Wires and Pipe Locators Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Wires and Pipe Locators Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Wires and Pipe Locators Typical Distributors

12.3 Wires and Pipe Locators Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

