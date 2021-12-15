In-Vitro Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 87.11 Billion By 2026

Introduction of new techniques for disease diagnosis is a key factor driving the global in-vitro diagnostics market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “In-vitro Diagnostics Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at USD 61.22 Billion in 2018 is predicted to reach USD 87.11 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, the reagents and consumables segment is expected to hold maximum shares in the global-vitro diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the increasing research and development activities for the diagnosis of chronic diseases. In addition, the escalating demand for self-test and point-of-care devices will subsequently increase the demand for reagents and consumables segment, which, will, in, turn boost the global in-vitro diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period.

The report offers an elaborative overview of the trends prevailing in the in-vitro diagnostics industry. It also includes exclusive data which provides information about the in-vitro diagnostics market dynamics and competitive landscape. The report gives weightage to the segmentation in the global in-vitro diagnostics market and provides proficient facts and figures besides offering informative tools to assist companies in their overall business growth.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Launch of Altostar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow Will Boost Growth

Altona Diagnostics GmbH, molecular diagnostic testing solutions company launched a CE-IVD marked AltoStar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow. AltoStar Molecular Diagnostics a flexible and efficient automatic system that automates the entire workflow from sample preparation up to analysis. Fortune Business Insights states the launch of CE-IVD marked AltoStar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow is expected to boost the in-vitro diagnostics market revenue. Furthermore, the oncology segment is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption and availability of advanced home care kits such as fecal occult blood test (FOBT) for diagnosis of colon cancer in homecare settings is one of the major factor likely to fuel demand for the oncology segment, which, will, in turn, uplift the global in-vitro diagnostics market shares

Highlights of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Include:

Microscopic study of the various factors driving and restraining the market

Careful classification and research of the market segments

Accurate computation of market figures

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape

Key Players Operating in The In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation

Biomerieux SA

Gen-Probe Incorporated

Becton Dickinson

Johnson & Johnson

Abbott

Increasing FDA Approvals for In-Vitro Reagents to Boost the Global Market

The reagents used in in-vitro diagnostic play a critical role in the overall efficiency and productivity of the diagnostic method. Reagents are used in devices to diagnose, analyse, and monitor the patients’ health conditions. Reagents can either be biological or chemical in nature. Recently, there has been an increasing awareness and realization about the benefits of these in-vitro reagents. Encouraged by numerous advantages and lesser drawbacks, regulatory authorities such as the FDA are passing clinical approvals for in-vitro reagents.

