Ocular Implants Market Size 2021 | To Exhibit an Excellent CAGR of 5.7% and Hit USD 7.94 Billion by 2027

The global “Ocular Implants Industry” is expected to gain traction on account of technological advancements in the ocular market. Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled, “Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Intraocular Lenses, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prosthesis, Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Others), By Material (Non-integrated Implants, Integrated Implants), By Application (Glaucoma Surgery, Drug Delivery, Aesthetics, Oculoplasty, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Eye Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

The report gives in-depth information about the factors that will drive the market growth in coming years. It further offers crucial insights about the prevailing trends in the ocular implants market. Furthermore, it also provides valuable information about the challenges or restraints the market could possibly witness.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Leading Players operating in the Ocular Implants Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson

Surgical Vision Inc.

Poriferous LLC

Novamed Ltd

Network Medical Products Ltd.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

STAAR Surgical

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

MOCHER GmbH

and other players.

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases to Aid Market Growth

The rising prevalence of eye diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related muscular degeneration, and others is expected to aid the growth of ocular implants market share during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing number of ophthalmic clinics in emerging countries is expected to cater to the faster adoption of ocular implants in cataract surgeries. Moreover, the glaucoma segment is expected to have a lion’s share of the market owing to the prevalence of glaucoma disease. As per the National Eye Institute, in 2014, 2.7 million Americans were suffering from glaucoma, which is estimated to reach up to 4.3 million by 2030 and will also boost the growth of the glaucoma segment. This is expected to affect the market positively.

Ocular Implants Market Segmentation:

By Product

Intraocular Lenses

Monofocal IOL

Toric IOL

Multifocal IOL

Others

Glaucoma Implants

Ocular Prosthesis

Corneal Implants

Orbital Implants

Others

By Material

Non-integrated Implants Acrylic Glass Silicon

Integrated Implants Aluminum Oxide Hydroxyapatite Others



By Application

Glaucoma Surgery

Drug Delivery

Aesthetics

Oculoplasty

Age-related Muscular Degeneration

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Eye Institutes

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

