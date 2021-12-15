Ocular Implants Market Size 2021 | To Exhibit an Excellent CAGR of 5.7% and Hit USD 7.94 Billion by 2027

The global “Ocular Implants Industry” is expected to gain traction on account of technological advancements in the ocular market. Fortune Business Insights offers a detailed overview of the global market in a report, titled, “Ocular Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Intraocular Lenses, Glaucoma Implants, Ocular Prosthesis, Corneal Implants, Orbital Implants, Others), By Material (Non-integrated Implants, Integrated Implants), By Application (Glaucoma Surgery, Drug Delivery, Aesthetics, Oculoplasty, Others), By End-user (Hospitals, Specialty clinics, Eye Institutes) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”
The report gives in-depth information about the factors that will drive the market growth in coming years. It further offers crucial insights about the prevailing trends in the ocular implants market. Furthermore, it also provides valuable information about the challenges or restraints the market could possibly witness.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ocular-implants-market-101877
Research Methodology:
We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.
The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.
Leading Players operating in the Ocular Implants Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Novartis AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Surgical Vision Inc.
- Poriferous LLC
- Novamed Ltd
- Network Medical Products Ltd.
- Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
- STAAR Surgical
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- MOCHER GmbH
- and other players.
Increasing Prevalence of Eye Diseases to Aid Market Growth
The rising prevalence of eye diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, age-related muscular degeneration, and others is expected to aid the growth of ocular implants market share during the forecast period. In addition to this, growing number of ophthalmic clinics in emerging countries is expected to cater to the faster adoption of ocular implants in cataract surgeries. Moreover, the glaucoma segment is expected to have a lion’s share of the market owing to the prevalence of glaucoma disease. As per the National Eye Institute, in 2014, 2.7 million Americans were suffering from glaucoma, which is estimated to reach up to 4.3 million by 2030 and will also boost the growth of the glaucoma segment. This is expected to affect the market positively.
Quick Buy – Ocular Implants Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101877
Ocular Implants Market Segmentation:
By Product
- Intraocular Lenses
- Monofocal IOL
- Toric IOL
- Multifocal IOL
- Others
- Glaucoma Implants
- Ocular Prosthesis
- Corneal Implants
- Orbital Implants
- Others
By Material
- Non-integrated Implants
- Acrylic
- Glass
- Silicon
- Integrated Implants
- Aluminum Oxide
- Hydroxyapatite
- Others
By Application
- Glaucoma Surgery
- Drug Delivery
- Aesthetics
- Oculoplasty
- Age-related Muscular Degeneration
- Others
By End-user
- Hospitals
- Specialty clinics
- Eye Institutes
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ocular-implants-market-101877
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Related Reports :
Electrophysiology Devices Market
Kidney Stone Management Market
Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market
Anti-obesity Drugs Market Size
Electrophysiology Devices Market Size
Kidney Stone Management Market Size
Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Size
Veterinary Imaging Market Size
Anti-obesity Drugs Market Share
Electrophysiology Devices Market Share
Kidney Stone Management Market Share
Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Share