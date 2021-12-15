Advanced Wound Care Market to Reach USD 15.59 Billion by 2027; Innovation in Treatment Methods to Offer Rewarding Breaks

The global advanced wound care market size is expected to reach USD 15.59 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. The increasing cases of chronic wounds such as foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers around the world can be a vital factor in bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing treatment of acute wounds in the developing nations will promote the growth of the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Advanced Wound Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Wound Care), By Indication (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, and Others), By End, User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 10.43 billion in 2019. The advancement in treatment methods of wounds will create lucrative business openings for the market.

Market Driver:

Instigation of Effective Therapies to Facilitate Colossal Development

The growing need for effective and proficient treatment of chronic wounds among patients will impel companies to introduce innovative therapies. The rising unmet patient needs is a critical factor expected to fuel demand for novel treatment options for patients in developing nations. The release of effective therapies for hard-to-heal chronic wounds by pre-eminent organizations will support the growth of the market. For instance, MTF Biologics, a global nonprofit organization innovating in tissue and organ donation for safe and sound healing, unveiled AminoBand viable membrane at the Wound Healing Society (WHS) conference in the U.S. Similarly, the constant R&D activities for the improvement in collagen dressings, skin grafts, and effective healing therapies will aid massive growth of the market in the foreseeable future. According to the National Institute of Health, diabetic foot ulcers cost an estimated USD 9 to USD 13 billion for treatment in the U.S. alone each year. In addition, the rising efforts of companies to reduce the treatment cost of acute and chronic wounds will subsequently enhance the market potential.

Market Restraint:

High-priced Therapies to Constrict Market Expansion

The high-cost associated with superior wound products will be a restricting factor for the growth of the market. The unfavorable reimbursement policies pertaining to wound care products such as negative pressure wound therapy, and skin grafts in emerging nations will further dwindle the growth of the market during the forecast period. The lack of awareness regarding the effective therapies and devices in various regions will further limit the adoption of wound care products in the foreseeable future. The inclination towards conventional treatment options in developing countries will aggravate the adoption of innovative therapies, which in turn, will retard the growth of the market.

Key Development:

February 2019: Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd., a medtech R&D, and Manufacturing Company concentrated on surgical and wound care products announced the launch of MaxioCel, an advanced

Ground-breaking wound care dressing made of chitosan.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Advanced Wound Care Market:

Smith & Nephew

3M

MiMedx

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Tissue Regenix

Derma Sciences Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Organogenesis Inc.

Other Players

Table of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Key Indications, By Key Countries, 2019 Economic cost Burden of Chronic wounds in Key Countries, 2019 New Product Launch, By Key Players Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisition and Partnership Overview: Impact of COVID-19 on Advanced Wound Care

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Others

Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Others (Compression Therapy, etc.)

Active Wound Care Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Biological Dressings Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Others Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Others (Compression Therapy, etc.) Active Wound Care Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Biological Dressings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Europe Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Others Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Others (Compression Therapy, etc.) Active Wound Care Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Biological Dressings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Advanced Wound Dressings Alginate Dressings Hydrogel Dressings Film Dressings Hydrocolloid Dressings Antimicrobial Dressings Foam Dressings Others Wound Care Devices Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Others (Compression Therapy, etc.) Active Wound Care Biological Skin Equivalents Growth Factors Biological Dressings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Indication Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Home Care Settings Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/ Sub-region China India Japan Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

