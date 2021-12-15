Wheelchairs Market to Reach $8.09 Billion by 2026; Increasing Cases of Physical Disabilities to Boost Growth

The global wheelchairs market is set to gain impetus from the rising prevalence of physical disabilities amongst adults and children. According to the World Report on Disability (WRD), published in 2011 by the World Bank and World Health Organization (WHO), around 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability and approximately 110-190 million people possess difficulties in functioning. Fortune Business Insights™ recently published a report, titled, “Wheelchairs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Manual & Powered), By Application (Standard Wheelchair, Bariatric Wheelchair, Sports Wheelchair, and Others) End-user (Personal User and Institutional User) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” In the report, the company mentions that the wheelchairs market size is projected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, the market stood at USD 4.73 billion in 2018.
Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/wheelchairs-market-100523
Research Methodology:
We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.
The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.
Rising Geriatric Population Worldwide to Boost Growth
The number of aging population is increasing rapidly across the world. In January 2018, WHO stated in a study that the number of people between the age group of 60 years and older is anticipated to outnumber children younger than 5 years by 2020. In addition to that, the proportion of the world’s population above 60 years will double from 12% to 22% between 2015 and 2050. It proves that the aging populaces are likely to be affected the most by mobility disorders. This, in turn, would propel the wheelchairs market growth during the forecast period.
Speak To Our Analyst:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/wheelchairs-market-100523
IIT Madras & Phoenix Launch Standing Wheelchair; Intel & Hoobox Unveil Wheelie 7 Kit
Industry giants present in the market are persistently striving to create new products and launch them to gain more wheelchairs market share during the forthcoming years. They are also focusing on collaborating with other prominent companies to expand their product portfolio. Below are two of the key industry developments:
- November 2019: Phoenix Medical Systems, a medical device manufacturer based in Tamil Nadu, collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, to design a ‘standing wheelchair.’ It allows a differently able person to incline between sitting and standing positions independently. The wheelchair is named ‘Arise’ and it costs Rs 15,000. It is available in the market in four sizes, namely, extra-large, large, medium, and small.
- December 2018: Hoobox Robotics, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology, teamed up with Intel, an American multinational corporation, to develop the latest Wheelie 7 kit. It is an AI-based technology that aids the disabled users in controlling a motorized wheelchair by facial expressions. It produces real-time data to evaluate the movement of the wheelchair with the help of a special machine learning algorithm.
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the reputed companies present in the wheelchairs market. They are as follows:
- Ottobock
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Invacare Corporation
- Pride Mobility Products Corp.
- Carex Health Brands
- Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing
- Sunrise Medical Limited
- Other key market players
Quick Buy – Wheelchairs Market Research Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100523
Table Of Contents :
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Technological Development in Wheelchairs
- Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launches, etc.
- The Regulatory Scenario For Key Countries/Regions
- Global Wheelchairs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Manual
- Powered
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Standard Wheelchair
- Bariatric Wheelchair
- Sports Wheelchair
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Personal User
- Institutional User
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Wheelchairs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Type
- Manual
- Powered
- Market Analysis – By Application
- Standard Wheelchair
- Bariatric Wheelchair
- Sports Wheelchair
- Others
- Market Analysis – By End User
- Personal User
- Institutional User
- Market Analysis – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe Wheelchairs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Type
- Manual
- Powered
- Market Analysis – By Application
- Standard Wheelchair
- Bariatric Wheelchair
- Sports Wheelchair
- Others
- Market Analysis – By End User
- Personal User
- Institutional User
- Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-region
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific Wheelchairs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Type
- Manual
- Powered
- Market Analysis – By Application
- Standard Wheelchair
- Bariatric Wheelchair
- Sports Wheelchair
- Others
- Market Analysis – By End User
- Personal User
- Institutional User
- Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Ask for Customization of this Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wheelchairs-market-100523
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd
Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/wheelchair-market-9549
Related Reports :
Nebulizers Market Competitive Landscape
Nebulizers Market Devlopment Strategy
Nebulizers Market Future Growth
Nebulizers Market Research Methodology
Nebulizers Market Manufacturers
Nebulizers Market Growth Analysis
Nebulizers Market Search Analysis
Nebulizers Market Covid Effect