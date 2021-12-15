Nebulizer Market to Touch $1,778.8 Million by 2027; Outbreak of the COVID-19 Infection to Heighten the Demand for Nebulizer in 2020

The global Nebulizer market size is projected to reach USD 1,778.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders around the world will be the prime growth propeller for this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Nebulizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) By Modality (Portable, and Table-top) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that respiratory diseases are the foremost cause of death and disability worldwide. According to its estimates, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) afflicts around 65 million and kills 3 million people every year. Similarly, pneumonia also kills millions of people annually and is the leading cause of mortality among children under 5 years of age. Furthermore, WHO data indicates that lung cancer is the deadliest cancer, killing 1.6 million people every year. Nebulizer play a key role in managing these chronic and potentially fatal lung disorders and as the incidence of these disorders grows, the demand for Nebulizer will continue to surge.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/nebulizers-market-100707

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Market Opportunity

Rapid Transmission of the COVID-19 Infection to Create Immediate Growth Opportunities

The SARS-CoV-2 infection attacks the respiratory tract and lungs, causing shortness of breath, acute breathing problems, and pneumonia, along with a persistent fever and cough. People with preexisting lung disorders such as asthma are at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), asthma patients are highly recommended to carry inhalers or portable Nebulizer with them as these devices can efficiently open the lungs and allow them to function normally. In this scenario, the uptake of inhalable drug delivery devices is likely to spike and favor the Nebulizer market growth. The only worry with these devices, as pointed out by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, is their potential to transmit the infection among patients as well as healthcare workers, especially in healthcare facilities. If this issue is addressed, players can capitalize on the current pandemic and expand their presence in the market.

Speak To Our Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/nebulizers-market-100707

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Launching Innovative Products

Competition in this market is dominated by the presence of a few large companies, who are engaged in developing novel products to cater to the changing needs and demands of patients. The smaller players are strengthening their finances and exploring new avenues to establish themselves in this market.

Industry Developments:

October 2018: Philips introduced its lightest and smallest portable on-the-go nebulizer, InnoSpire Go, in North America. The innovative solution delivers medication quickly and accurately, reduces treatment time by 25%, operates silently, and has hospital-grade features.

March 2018: The US-based medical technology company, Convexity Scientific, launched its portable, silent, and next-gen nebulizer FLYP. Featuring an all-in-one design, the device can be used at home or in outside healthcare facilities to treat chronic pulmonary disorders such as asthma effectively.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report:

Teleflex Medical, Inc.

Trudell Medical International

Briggs Healthcare

PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Quick Buy – Nebulizer Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100707

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)-Key Country/Sub-region Overview of Technological Advancements in Nebulizer New Product Launch, Key Players Key Industry Development such as Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Overview: Qualitative Insights: Impact of Covid-19 on the Respiratory Devices Market Key Steps being taken by Market Players

Global Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Jet Nebulizer Ultrasonic Nebulizer Mesh Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Table-top Portable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Jet Nebulizer Ultrasonic Nebulizer Mesh Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Table-top Portable Market Analysis – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Jet Nebulizer Ultrasonic Nebulizer Mesh Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Table-top Portable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Jet Nebulizer Ultrasonic Nebulizer Mesh Nebulizer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality Table-top Portable Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Clinics Homecare Settings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

Ask for Customization of this Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/nebulizers-market-100707

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/nebulizer-market-9958

Related Reports :

Nebulizers Market Key Players

Nebulizers Market Demand

Nebulizers Market Competitive Landscape

Nebulizers Market Segments

Nebulizers Market Overview

Nebulizers Industry

Nebulizers Market Stastistic

Nebulizers Market Devlopment Strategy

Nebulizers Market Future Growth

Nebulizers Market Research Methodology

Nebulizers Market Drivers

Nebulizers Market Manufacturers

Nebulizers Market Revenue

Nebulizers Market Growth Analysis

Nebulizers Market Search Analysis

Nebulizers Market Condition

Nebulizers Market Covid Effect

Nebulizers Market CAGR Value

Nebulizers Market Updates