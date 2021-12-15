Compression Therapy Market Worth $4.51 Bn at 5.2% CAGR; Dominant Players Such as 3M and Sigvaris to Expand Offerings to Gain Competitive Edge: Fortune Business Insights™

The global compression therapy market size is projected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer will be a key growth driver for this market in the coming decade, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Compression Therapy Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Compression Garments {Compression Bandages, Compression Stockings, and Others}, Compression Pumps, and Others), By Application (Venous Leg Ulcer, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Lymphedema, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Nursing Care Centers, Home Care, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The global disease burden of cancer, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), rose by an estimated 18.1 million new cases in 2018.

Cancer therapy, especially for breast and prostate cancers, generally involves dissection of lymph nodes, which causes disruption in the filtering mechanism of the lymphatic system in the body. As a result, lymph fluid accumulates and causes massive swelling of limbs or tissues, a condition known as lymphedema. Worldwide prevalence of this condition, as reported by the National Institutes of Health, is around 250 million. One of the most commonly used treatment options for lymphedema is compression therapy and with increasing incidence of this condition, the demand for these therapies is set to steadily rise.

Market Driver

Increasing Geriatric Population to Stoke Growth

The world population is aging at an astonishing rate. Demographic analysis of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) suggests that by 2050, the number of people aged 60 years and above is set to double, reaching 2.1 billion. Aging entails a host of health problems and vein disorders are some of the most common ailments that inflict older people. For example, old age is a high risk factor for varicose veins as the wear & tear of valves in the veins causes the blood to flow back into the veins instead flowing towards the heart. Similarly, the incidence of deep vein thrombosis is high among the geriatric population due to reduced physical movement. Thus, expanding aging population worldwide is expected to be a major demand-puller for compression therapies, thereby augmenting the compression treatment market growth.

