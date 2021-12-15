Market Research Report-Automotive Sand Casting Market Analysis 2021

The Global Automotive Sand Casting industry is comprehensively and accurately presented in the report with strong focus on dynamics, competitive scenarios, production, sales, revenue, consumption, geographical expansion, key players, and other critical aspects. Each subject related to the global Automotive Sand Casting industry has been broadly studied by the research analysts and explained in an easy-to-understand manner. The research analysts have backed their exclusive and crucial findings with reliable forecasts and statistics for the global Automotive Sand Casting industry. The forecasts are mainly for revenue, CAGR, segment size, industry size, revenue, value, volume, company share, and other factors as well.

All of the companies included in the Automotive Sand Casting Market report have been deeply studied while paying close attention to their recent developments, technologies in use, upcoming products, applications, share, regional presence, and many other factors. The Automotive Sand Casting report offers thorough analysis on product type and application segments and shows how and why the leading ones are securing major shares. This information will help players to make informed decisions when it comes to investment, strategy planning, and exploring new segments.

Market segment by Type, covers

Green Sand

Dry Sand

Loam Sand

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

OEM

Aftermarket

The key market players for global Automotive Sand Casting market are listed below:

A.W. Schumacher

Alteams

AmTech International

Bernier Cast Metals, Inc.

Ermak Foundry and Machining, Inc.

Grainger and Worrall Limited

Hanloo Cooperation

Haworth Castings Ltd.

LeClaire

Peterson Enterprises

Precise Cast Prototypes and Engineering, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Xianglejia

In the successive chapters, the reports study the segments present in the global Automotive Sand Casting market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, type of product, service, and end users. Each of these segments have a dedicated chapter, which highlights the reasons for its progress and decline. Analysts have justified the reasons for the progress of each of these segments. The approach of end users, affordability, durability, and impact on business have been studied in great detail by analysts to understand the evolution of segments in the global Automotive Sand Casting market. Furthermore, the regional segment includes an explanation of factors that influence each regional market. Government policies and climate changes have been discussed in this part of the report.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Sand Casting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Liquid Automotive Sand Casting

1.2.3 Gaseous Automotive Sand Casting

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Automotive Sand Casting Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Sand Casting Price by Type (2016-2026) & (USD/Cubic Metre)

1.5 Global Automotive Sand Casting Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Sand Casting Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Automotive Sand Casting Market Drivers

1.6.2 Automotive Sand Casting Market Restraints

1.6.3 Automotive Sand Casting Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 A.W. Schumacher

2.1.1 A.W. Schumacher Details

2.1.2 A.W. Schumacher Major Business

2.1.3 A.W. Schumacher Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.1.4 A.W. Schumacher Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Alteams

2.2.1 Alteams Details

2.2.2 Alteams Major Business

2.2.3 Alteams Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.2.4 Alteams Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 AmTech International

2.3.1 AmTech International Details

2.3.2 AmTech International Major Business

2.3.3 AmTech International Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.3.4 AmTech International Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Bernier Cast Metals, Inc.

2.4.1 Bernier Cast Metals, Inc. Details

2.4.2 Bernier Cast Metals, Inc. Major Business

2.4.3 Bernier Cast Metals, Inc. Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.4.4 Bernier Cast Metals, Inc. Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Ermak Foundry and Machining, Inc.

2.5.1 Ermak Foundry and Machining, Inc. Details

2.5.2 Ermak Foundry and Machining, Inc. Major Business

2.5.3 Ermak Foundry and Machining, Inc. Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.5.4 Ermak Foundry and Machining, Inc. Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 Grainger and Worrall Limited

2.6.1 Grainger and Worrall Limited Details

2.6.2 Grainger and Worrall Limited Major Business

2.6.3 Grainger and Worrall Limited Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.6.4 Grainger and Worrall Limited Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Hanloo Cooperation

2.7.1 Hanloo Cooperation Details

2.7.2 Hanloo Cooperation Major Business

2.7.3 Hanloo Cooperation Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.7.4 Hanloo Cooperation Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 Haworth Castings Ltd.

2.8.1 Haworth Castings Ltd. Details

2.8.2 Haworth Castings Ltd. Major Business

2.8.3 Haworth Castings Ltd. Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.8.4 Haworth Castings Ltd. Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 LeClaire

2.9.1 LeClaire Details

2.9.2 LeClaire Major Business

2.9.3 LeClaire Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.9.4 LeClaire Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Peterson Enterprises

2.10.1 Peterson Enterprises Details

2.10.2 Peterson Enterprises Major Business

2.10.3 Peterson Enterprises Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.10.4 Peterson Enterprises Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Precise Cast Prototypes and Engineering, Inc.

2.11.1 Precise Cast Prototypes and Engineering, Inc. Details

2.11.2 Precise Cast Prototypes and Engineering, Inc. Major Business

2.11.3 Precise Cast Prototypes and Engineering, Inc. Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.11.4 Precise Cast Prototypes and Engineering, Inc. Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Rheinmetall AG

2.12.1 Rheinmetall AG Details

2.12.2 Rheinmetall AG Major Business

2.12.3 Rheinmetall AG Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.12.4 Rheinmetall AG Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 Xianglejia

2.13.1 Xianglejia Details

2.13.2 Xianglejia Major Business

2.13.3 Xianglejia Automotive Sand Casting Product and Services

2.13.4 Xianglejia Automotive Sand Casting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Automotive Sand Casting

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Automotive Sand Casting Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Automotive Sand Casting Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Automotive Sand Casting Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Automotive Sand Casting Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Automotive Sand Casting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Automotive Sand Casting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sand Casting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Automotive Sand Casting Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sand Casting Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Automotive Sand Casting Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Automotive Sand Casting Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Automotive Sand Casting Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Automotive Sand Casting Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sand Casting Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Automotive Sand Casting Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sand Casting Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sand Casting Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sand Casting Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Sand Casting Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Automotive Sand Casting Typical Distributors

12.3 Automotive Sand Casting Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

