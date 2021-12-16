Global AATD Augmentation Therapy Market to Rise at 5.9% CAGR with Improved Business Strategies of Leading Companies

The global alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD) augmentation therapy market has been boosted by recent FDA approval for Prolastin-C. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “AATD Augmentation Therapy: Global Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026”, the market will be valued at US$ 1959.8 Mn by the end of 2025. The estimated rise in market value from its 2017 value of US$ 1115.5 Mn implies that the market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights expects that factors such as regulatory approvals and improvements in augmentation therapies will drive the market in this period.
Research Methodology:
We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.
The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.
Grifols SA’s AlfaCare Program Has Had a Positive Impact on the Global Market
In November 2018, Grifols Sa introduced AlfaCare, a therapy program aimed at providing training and counselling to patients diagnosed with AATD. Grifols stated that with AlfaCare, it aims to encourage new habits in AATD patients and help them manage their disease properly. Research studies have proven that a huge percentage of people diagnosed with AATD were unaware about the symptoms, effects, and ways to treat the disorder. AlfaCare was launched to overcome all such shortcomings and improve the quality of patient care, thereby ascertaining reduced fatality rate of AATD. Thus, AlfaCare has transformed AATD augmentation therapies worldwide and is likely to boost the global AATD augmentation therapy market in the forecast period.
New Biological Approval for Prolastin C to Enable Growth of Global Market
In September 2017, Grifols received biologics license approval for Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitor to add a new liquid formulation to the currently licensed Prolastin C. The inclusion of this liquid may enable the launch of an additional alternative to the existing therapy. Clinical trials and proven efficacy have favored the approval for this product. With the latest addition to its product portfolio, Grifols will increase its stronghold in the global AATD augmentation therapy market. As Grifols’ products are used by a huge percentage of the global population, its new product approval will have a direct impact on the global market. Backed by successful therapies and efficient products, Grifols has accounted for the highest share in the global market. Recent product approvals have favoured the company and accounting to this, Grifols is likely to emrge dominant in the forecast period as well.
