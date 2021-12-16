Global Diabetes Devices Market to Rise at 6.1% Driven by Soaring Demand for Simplified Devices, says Fortune Business Insights

The global diabetes devices market is likely to gain traction from recent technological advancements. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Diabetes devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 20,920.7 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market is likely to reach US$ 33,546.9 Mn by the end of 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1%.

The adoption of sedentary lifestyle has been the primary factor contributing to the high prevalence of diabetes around the world. The advent of technologically advanced systems has influenced the growth of the global diabetes devices market. The demand for minimally invasive devices has been fulfilled in recent years. There are numerous products in the market that do not require blood sample or needle-based methods for detecting blood levels in sugar. Additionally, recent product innovations by globally renowned companies will boost the market in the forthcoming years.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Emergence of Technologically-Sound Devices Will Enable Growth

The global diabetes devices market will grow considerably in the coming years, driven by the technological advancements for diagnosis and treatment of diabetes. Conventionally, devices such as needle-pinch blood testing were used to test sugar levels. Although this method was painful, it was widely used due to the lack of painless-device counterparts. In recent times, technological advancements have led to the emergence of blood-testing devices based on infra-red (IR) rays. Therefore, advancements in diabetes car devices such as the minimally invasive devices have changed the game for blood glucose monitoring, thereby enabling growth of the global diabetes devices market. The report includes technological advancements similar to the minimally invasive devices and gauges the impact of these devices on the global diabetes devices market.