Medical Robotic Systems Market to Expand at 21.5%, Rising Cases of Neurological Disorders to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

The increasing efficiency of robots in performing complicated tasks such as surgeries is leading to wider adoption of medical robots and thus, boosting the global medical robotic systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Medical Robotic Systems Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026”.

According to the report, the market is presumed to witness an exponential CAGR of 21.5%. The market for medical robotics systems, which was valued at US$ 2,257.8 Mn in 2018 is anticipated to reach US$ 10,710.6 Mn by the end of 2026. It is expected to gain traction as market players are focusing constantly on introducing innovative and advanced surgical robots.

In terms of product type, the global medical robotic systems market was dominated by the surgical robot’s segment in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue dominating the market in the coming years. This segment accounted for 64.8% of the market in 2018. This is attributable to the rapid advancement in surgical robots and their efficient performance in minimally invasive surgeries.

Rising Cases of Co-morbidity Diseases Boosting Market

Various factors are aiding growth of the booming medical robotic systems market including the rise in number of trauma injury cases, advancement in technology and increasing healthcare facilities and expenditures. Besides this, the rise in geriatric population and the co-morbidity diseases is creating growth opportunities for surgical procedures. The advent of robots into the medical industry is considered an important factor creating lucrative growth opportunities for the overall market in the long run.

The rapid shift from conventional open surgeries towards minimally invasive surgical procedures is another major factor accelerating growth of the market. The efficiency of surgical robots to perform laparoscopic surgical procedures is getting higher by the day. This is further helping to increase the demand for medical robots, thus boosting the market globally.

However, the market may face challenges in terms of the safety concerns related to using robotic surgical tools. This, coupled with the high installation, upgradation, and maintenance cost of medical robots, may restrict its growth during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the increasing funding on medical robots, advantages offered by robot-assisted surgeries, and training services in rehabilitation centers are presumed to bring lucrative growth opportunities for the global medical robotic systems market in the coming years.