Banana Puree is rich in carbohydrates, protein, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, iron and provitamin A, B1 and C. It has the effects of moisturizing the intestines and laxatives, and has an auxiliary therapeutic effect on infants with constipation.

The market has mixed fruit puree, like apple pear banana mixed puree, if the product is made by mainly puree product, it is in the news statistic, but if it has any other key ingredients, it is belonging to the downstream of the puree.

The global Banana Puree size is estimated to be USD 111 million in 2026 from USD 88 million in 2020. And the global Banana Puree market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% for 2021 to 2026.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.Companies in developing countries such as India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

Due to COVID-19, the market marked a small decline in 2020, the market will be improved in 2021. Organic product marked a faster growth rate these years, this situation will maintain in the next few years.

