Automotive Turbocharger Market 2021 Industry Size, Growth, Top Key Manufacturers, Trends, Opportunities, Demand | Forecast Research 2027

The global automotive turbocharger market is set to gain momentum from the increasing initiatives by various manufacturers to downsize engines. They are doing so by lowering the number of cylinders and piston displacement. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Automotive Turbocharger Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger, Wastegate Turbocharger, and Electric Turbocharger), By Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the automotive turbocharger market size was USD 8.20 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.10 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 2.89% during the forecast period.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the companies operating in the automotive turbocharger market. They are as follows:

Garrett Motion

Continental GT

Aptiv PLC

Turbonetics

ABB

Cummins Inc.

Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd.

Precision Turbo and Engine Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mahle

Rotomaster International

Mitstubishi Heavy Industries. Ltd

IHI Corporation

Kompressorenabau Bannewitz GmbH

Fuyuan Turbocharger Co, Ltd

Marelli Corporation

Turbo Dynamics

Drivers & Restraints-

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide to Drive Growth

A few of the most significant factors accelerating the automotive turbocharger market growth are improvements in the standard of living, rapid urbanization, ongoing developments of road infrastructures, and growing industrialization. These are coupled with the increasing disposable income of the masses across the globe. Additionally, consumers nowadays are shifting rapidly towards those vehicles that would provide low emission of carbon in the atmosphere and would be economical in terms of fuel. It is therefore, propelling many reputed automotive manufacturers to invest hefty amounts of money in the research and development activities for equipping vehicles with cutting-edge technologies. However, the rising preference of the masses for electric vehicles may obstruct growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling Novel Products to Gain Competitive Edge

The market houses numerous manufacturers that are presently focusing on research and development activities to launch unique products in the market. It is aiding them in strengthening their position in the market and intensifying competition. Below is a key industry development:

May 2019: Continental Powertrain recently showcased its latest ring catalyst turbocharger at the 40th Vienna Motor Symposium, one of the largest events for the automotive engineering industry. This new catalyst and turbocharger delivers additional benefits. It also includes solutions, namely, electrification, use of synthetic fuels, exhaust gas aftertreatment, hardware, software, and control units.

