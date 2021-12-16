Automotive Infotainment Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Demand, Share, Growth Analysis, CAGR Status, Revenue and 2028 Forecast

The automotive infotainment market size is predicted to reach USD 20.05 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The rising shift towards enhanced in-vehicle experience will augment the healthy growth of the automotive infotainment market revenue during the forecast period. The efforts of automotive manufacturers for adding new features and infotainment solutions to provide ease and comfort in driving will boost the automotive infotainment market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising integration of V2X connectivity solutions, ADAS systems, telematics devices, sensors, and others in automotive will have a positive impact on the automotive infotainment market share in the foreseeable future.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By System Type (Dashboard, Rear Seat), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle), By Market Type (OEMs, aftermarket), and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 11.94 billion in 2018. The report is fixed at delivering a comprehensive description of the automotive infotainment market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Automotive Infotainment Market

MMI navigation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Visteon Corporation

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch

Aptiv PLC

Alpine Electronics

Regional Analysis :

High Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Stimulate Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 6.36 billion and is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the high automotive sales in the region. The growth in region is also attributed to the rising adoption of electric vehicles in China and Japan. The growing government implications and initiatives for electric vehicles will aid the market in the region. The rapid technological advancements in manufacturing facilities in emerging regions such as China, India will have a positive influence on the market. Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share in the market owing to the presence of major car brands. The rising shift from conventional cars to hybrid cars will bolster the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The market in North America is predicted to observe healthy growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in the region.

Key Development:

2019: Acura, unveiled new infotainment with a 10.2-inch screen and a “True Touchpad Interface,” in its newest RDX crossover, which uses a touch-sensitive pad on the center console. Currently, it only offers Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto support will be soon integrated.

