For 2021 to 2026,the Global Pseudouridine Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 38.2%

Pseudouridine, an isomer of uridine (U), is used as a tumor marker to guide the diagnosis, monitoring and efficacy assessment of malignancies such as lung, breast and liver cancers. Although normal mRNA present in vivo has uridine as one of the four nucleic acid compounds in the sequence, mRNA developed as a therapeutic agent or vaccine is made using a modified nucleic acid (pseudouridine) instead of uridine (and other derivatives). Pseudouridine was originally present in the body as a component, such as tRNA (transfer RNA), which is a type of RNA.

Pseudouridine is also a major raw material for mRNA vaccines, and we expect that pseudouridine has a bright future with the expansion of production by international vaccine companies.

The global Pseudouridine size is estimated to be USD 96 million in 2026 from USD 26 million in 2020. And the global Pseudouridine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.2% for 2021 to 2026.

The main applications of pseudouridine are vaccines and scientific research. Before the New Crown outbreak, pseudouridine was mainly used for scientific research with very few shipments, but after the New Crown outbreak, pseudouridine shipments increased sharply 86.08 kg of pseudouridine for vaccines was sold in 2021. The largest global consumption regions of pseudouridine are concentrated in North America and Europe, accounting for 86.25% of the market share in 2021.

