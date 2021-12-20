Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Research and Clinical Advancements 2021-2027

Global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market | 2019 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Developments, Share, Trends, Covid-19 Impact on Business, Emerging Technologies, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2026

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market report.

The global ostomy/stoma care and accessories market size stood at USD 2.81 b2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.23 Billion by 2026, exhibiting at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing number of stoma surgeries and rising number of ostomates are two of the primary factors that are boosting the stoma care market growth. According to the United Ostomy Associations of America, nearly 100,000 ostomy surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year. This is anticipated to increase the demand for ostomy/stoma care and accessories. Moreover, rising prevalence of ostomy care indications such as colorectal cancer, bowel cancer, and inflammatory bowel diseases is expanding the patient pool for ostomy procedure. This is expected to foster the market for ostomy/stoma care and accessories during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market research report:

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

PAUL HARTMANN AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

Salts Healthcare

Welland Medical Limited

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

