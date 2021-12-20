Medical Equipment Financing Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market | 2019 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth, Developments, Share, Trends, Covid-19 Impact on Business, Emerging Technologies, Regional, And Global Forecast To 2026

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Medical Equipment Financing Market report.

The global medical equipment financing market size stood at USD 102.30 b2019 and is projected to reach USD 210.46 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Market Report:

Detailed overview of the global market share

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape of Medical Equipment Financing Market

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising market growth

Drivers & Restraints

Over the past few years, there has been a tremendous growth in the medical equipment industry. Rapid technological advancements combined with AI technology has leveraged the medical industry’s potential. This is the major factor contributing to the demand and magnetizing doctors, physicians, and others towards the equipment financing market. The highly advanced & expensive equipment has made the hospitals, and diagnostic centers to opt for financing. Moreover, medical finance companies have equally provided flexible finance solutions to its customers. Also, upgradation of the existing equipment versions increases the cost factor, and ultimately becomes unaffordable by the physicians of the middle-income or lower-income countries. For instance, in 2019 Philips launched an advanced imaging system solution for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in India. The Ingenia Ambition MR is the latest in the MRI portfolio and is 50% faster. To purchase such MRI systems in India, physicians approach equipment finance companies thus leveraging the market potential. Such factors are likely to aid in expansion of the market in the forecast period.

Key players covered in the global Medical Equipment Financing Market research report:

Hero FinCorp

National Funding

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC.

First American Equipment Finance

TIAA Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd

SMC Finance

Other Prominent Players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

