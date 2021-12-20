Eye Supplements Market Research Update, Size Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2028

Global Eye Supplements Market Size research report 2021 offers in-depth assessment of revenue growth, market definition, segmentation, industry potential, influential trends for understanding the future outlook and current prospects for the market.

This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of (2021 to 2028). Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth. Estimations about the CAGR value for specific forecast period, market drivers, market restraints, and competitive strategies are assessed in this Eye Supplements Market report.

In April 2019, Algatechnologies, Ltd. announced the launch of AstaPure-EyeQ, a natural cold water soluble astaxanthin powder to protect the eye from radiations and oxidative stress.

Drivers & Restraints

The growth in global eye supplement market is being driven by the increase in the prevalence of eye-related diseases, increase in geriatric population and increasing awareness among people. According to the National Eye Institute, 2.1 million of the American population had advanced age-related muscular degeneration (AMD) in 2014, which is projected to increase to 3.7 million by the year 2030.

Key players covered in the global Eye Supplements Market research report:

Vitabiotics Ltd, Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Amway Corp., Alliance Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Nature’s Bounty Co., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Butterflies Healthcare Ltd, Akorn Incorporated and other players

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

