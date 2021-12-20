For 2021 to 2026,the Global Test & Burn-in Socket Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.9%

There are two important tests in semiconductor manufacturing. One is the wafer test during the wafer process, in which electrical characteristics of chips are tested before dicing a wafer into many pieces of semiconductor (called dies or chips). The other is the final test during the assembly and testing process, which is conducted after packaging the diced chips.

An IC socket is used in the final test. It plays the crucial role of connecting the device and the tester, just as a probe card does in the wafer test.

The global Test & Burn-in Socket size is estimated to be USD 1667.4 million in 2026 from USD 1231.7 million in 2020. And the global Test & Burn-in Socket market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% for 2021 to 2026.

Depending on the purpose of the test, IC sockets are categorized into two groups: burn-in sockets for testing reliability, including durability, and test sockets for measuring electrical characteristics. Test sockets segment grows quicker than burn-in sockets segment, while the test sockets market is more fragmented than burn-in sockets market.

As the technology of Test & Burn-in Socket is relatively mature and the downstream market, especially for semiconductor market is growing fast, so there are lots of enterprises in the Test & Burn-in Socket market. Thus the Test & Burn-in Socket market competition will be still intense.

