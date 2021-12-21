Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market to Reach US$ 4,884.6 Mn, Wrinkle Treatment to Emerge as Leading Segment

The increasing demand for aesthetically improving appearance to match the beauty standards of today is boosting the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled,” Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2019 – 2026”.

According to the report, the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market is anticipated to reach a valuation worth US$ 4,884.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 2,680.9 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.8% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the wrinkle correction treatment is prognosticated to hold the highest market share in the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market. This is attributable to the fact that wrinkle correction treatment helps in removing facial lines and tightens skin, ensuring the skin to remain at its best for a longer period of time. This, coupled with the minimal risk of allergies associated with dermal fillers for wrinkle correction treatment, will help this segment remain dominant during the forecast period.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region with Rising Demand in China

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market to be dominated by North America, with a market value of US$ 1,221.6 Mn in 2018. This is owing to the rising demand for advanced hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers as they contain a natural material that is already present in the human body.

However, the rapidly increasing beauty standards in Asian countries such as India, South Korea, China, and Japan may flip tables and help Asia Pacific emerge as the dominant region, during the forecast period. Among nations of Asia Pacific, China is anticipated to be leading the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market in terms of growth owing to the increasing number of dermal filling surgeries conducted in the nation. Furthermore, there are no stringentregulations imposed on dermal fillers or any other beauty treatment methods which further propels their demand in China, and this is predicted to be a major factor helping the market in Asia Pacific to emerge dominant in the coming years.

Some of the players operating in the global hyaluronic acid based dermal fillers market are SCULPT Luxury Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers LTD, Sinclair Pharma, Prollenium Medical Technologies, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Galderma laboratories, Suneva Medical, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Bioxis pharmaceuticals, DR. Korman, CANDELA CORPORATION, Merz Pharma, among others.

Table Of Contents :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Number of Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Procedures by Key Countries Overview of Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries Overview of Reimbursement Scenario by Key Countries New Product Launches Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments

Global Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crosslinking Type Monophasic Biphasic Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Crosslinking Type Monophasic Biphasic Market Analysis – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Crosslinking Type Monophasic Biphasic Market Analysis – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Crosslinking Type Monophasic Biphasic Market Analysis – By Application Scar Treatment Wrinkle Correction Treatment Lip Enhancement Restoration of Volume/ Fullness Others Market Analysis – By End User Specialty & Dermatology Clinics Hospitals & Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region Japan China India Australia Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific



Toc Continue..

