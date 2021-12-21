VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Forecast, Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026

The report titled Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Global Info Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Market segment by Type, covers

Less than 400 KV

400-800 KV

Above 800 KV

Market segment by Application, can be divided into

Subsea Transmission

Underground Transmission

Overhead Transmission

Market segment by players, this report covers

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Siemens

Prysmian Group

XD Group

GE Grid Solution

TBEA

Xuji Group

Nexans

NKT

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric

NR Electric

The VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Universal Accepted Open Loop

1.2.3 E-Gifting

1.2.4 Restaurant Closed Loop

1.2.5 Retail Closed Loop

1.2.6 Miscellaneous Closed Loop

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Restaurant

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Coffee Shop

1.3.5 Entertainment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Drivers

1.6.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Restraints

1.6.3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids

2.1.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Details

2.1.2 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Major Business

2.1.3 Hitachi ABB Power Grids VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Hitachi ABB Power Grids VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.1.5 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Siemens Details

2.2.2 Siemens Major Business

2.2.3 Siemens VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.2.4 Siemens VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2.5 Siemens Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.3 Prysmian Group

2.3.1 Prysmian Group Details

2.3.2 Prysmian Group Major Business

2.3.3 Prysmian Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.3.4 Prysmian Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3.5 Prysmian Group Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.4 XD Group

2.4.1 XD Group Details

2.4.2 XD Group Major Business

2.4.3 XD Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.4.4 XD Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4.5 XD Group Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.5 GE Grid Solution

2.5.1 GE Grid Solution Details

2.5.2 GE Grid Solution Major Business

2.5.3 GE Grid Solution VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.5.4 GE Grid Solution VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5.5 GE Grid Solution Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.6 TBEA

2.6.1 TBEA Details

2.6.2 TBEA Major Business

2.6.3 TBEA VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.6.4 TBEA VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6.5 TBEA Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.7 Xuji Group

2.7.1 Xuji Group Details

2.7.2 Xuji Group Major Business

2.7.3 Xuji Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.7.4 Xuji Group VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7.5 Xuji Group Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.8 Nexans

2.8.1 Nexans Details

2.8.2 Nexans Major Business

2.8.3 Nexans VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.8.4 Nexans VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8.5 Nexans Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.9 NKT

2.9.1 NKT Details

2.9.2 NKT Major Business

2.9.3 NKT VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.9.4 NKT VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9.5 NKT Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.10 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions

2.10.1 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Details

2.10.2 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Major Business

2.10.3 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.10.4 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10.5 Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.11 Mitsubishi Electric

2.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Details

2.11.2 Mitsubishi Electric Major Business

2.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments and Future Plans

2.12 NR Electric

2.12.1 NR Electric Details

2.12.2 NR Electric Major Business

2.12.3 NR Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Product and Solutions

2.12.4 NR Electric VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12.5 NR Electric Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Typical Distributors

12.3 VSC-Based HVDC Transmission System Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

