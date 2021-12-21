In 2026,the Global Bancassurance Size is Estimated to be USD 2221.4 Million

Bancassurance refers to an agreement between a bank and an insurance company. In bancassurance, the insurance company can use the bank’s distribution channels to sell products. Banks, in return, receive a certain fee from the insurance company.

The global Bancassurance size is estimated to be USD 2221.4 million in 2026 from USD 2067 million in 2020. And the global Bancassurance market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% for 2021 to 2026. Based on Bancassurance product category, Bancassurance market can be classified into Life Bancassurance and Non-Life Bancassurance. Life insurance products are the most popular segment within the bancassurance market. The revenue share of Life Bancassurance took up about 63.51% of the global market share in 2020. End-Users of Bancassurance can be segmented into: Adults, Kids and Others. In 2020, Adults segment occupied the most market, of 72.52% global market size share. The market concentration is low, with many small players scattered in this Industry. Some leading international players include Wells Fargo, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Banco Santander, ING Group, Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Banco Bradesco, NongHyup Financial Group, Intesa Sanpaolo, ABN AMRO Bank, Nordea Bank, American Express, ANZ, etc.. In 2020, top 5 players occupied about 8.64% revenue share.

Bancassurance has emerged as an important channel for distribution of insurance products. This amalgamation of Banking and the Insurance sector, if implemented properly, can be beneficial for all the participants i.e., banks, insurers and the customers.

