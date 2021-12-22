Global Personal Electric Vehicle Market Outlook 2021

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Personal Electric Vehicle industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Personal Electric Vehicle and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

The recent report added by GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH gives a detailed account of the drivers and restraints in the global Personal Electric Vehicle market. The research report, title[Global Personal Electric Vehicle Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026] presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Personal Electric Vehicle market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Personal Electric Vehicle market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The comprehensive research report has used Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to give the readers a fair idea of the direction the global Personal Electric Vehicle market is expected to take. The Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the intensity of the competitive rivalry while the SWOT analysis focuses on explaining strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats present in the global Personal Electric Vehicle market. The research report gives an in-depth explanation of the trends and consumer behavior pattern that are likely to govern the evolution of the global Personal Electric Vehicle market.

Market segment by Type, covers

Electric Bike

Electric Scooter

Electric Hoverboard

Electric Unicycle

Electric 4 Wheel Bicycle

Others

Market segment by Application can be divided into

Personal Use

Shared

The key market players for global Personal Electric Vehicle market are listed below:

Inmotion

Segway Inc.

Honda Motor

Inventist

Airwheel

T3 Motion

Razor

AIMA

Yadea

Sunra

Incalcu

Lima

BYVIN

Lvyuan

TAILG

Supaq

E-TWOW

EcoReco

Glion Dolly

Jetson

Xiaomi

Taotao

Kugoo

JOYOR

Joybold

Okai

Onewheel

BOXX Corp.

Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent

Kingsong

Regions Covered in the Global Personal Electric Vehicle Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The research report on global Personal Electric Vehicle market includes segmentation on the basis of technology, application, end users, and region. Each segmentation is a chapter, which explains relevant components. The chapters include graphs to explain the year-on-year progress and the segment-specific drivers and restraints. In addition, the report also provides the government outlooks within the regional markets that are impacting the global Personal Electric Vehicle market.

Lastly, GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH’s report on Personal Electric Vehicle market includes a detailed chapter on the company profiles. This chapter studies the key players in the global Personal Electric Vehicle market. It mentions the key products and services of the companies along with an explanation of the strategic initiatives. An overall analysis of the strategic initiatives of the companies indicates the trends they are likely to follow, their research and development statuses, and their financial outlooks. The report intends to give the readers a comprehensive point of view about the direction the global Personal Electric Vehicle market is expected to take.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Personal Electric Vehicle market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Personal Electric Vehicle market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Personal Electric Vehicle market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Personal Electric Vehicle Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.2.2 Electric Bike

1.2.3 Electric Scooter

1.2.4 Electric Hoverboard

1.2.5 Electric Unicycle

1.2.6 Electric 4 Wheel Bicycle

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Application: 2019 Versus 2021 Versus 2026

1.3.2 Personal Use

1.3.3 Shared

1.4 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast

1.4.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Value (2016-2026))

1.4.2 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume (2016-2026)

1.4.3 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2026) & (US$/Unit)

1.5 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Production Capacity Analysis

1.5.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Total Production Capacity (2016-2026)

1.5.2 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Production Capacity by Geographic Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 Personal Electric Vehicle Market Drivers

1.6.2 Personal Electric Vehicle Market Restraints

1.6.3 Personal Electric Vehicle Trends Analysis

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Inmotion

2.1.1 Inmotion Details

2.1.2 Inmotion Major Business

2.1.3 Inmotion Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.1.4 Inmotion Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.2 Segway Inc.

2.2.1 Segway Inc. Details

2.2.2 Segway Inc. Major Business

2.2.3 Segway Inc. Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.2.4 Segway Inc. Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.3 Honda Motor

2.3.1 Honda Motor Details

2.3.2 Honda Motor Major Business

2.3.3 Honda Motor Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.3.4 Honda Motor Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.4 Inventist

2.4.1 Inventist Details

2.4.2 Inventist Major Business

2.4.3 Inventist Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.4.4 Inventist Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.5 Airwheel

2.5.1 Airwheel Details

2.5.2 Airwheel Major Business

2.5.3 Airwheel Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.5.4 Airwheel Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.6 T3 Motion

2.6.1 T3 Motion Details

2.6.2 T3 Motion Major Business

2.6.3 T3 Motion Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.6.4 T3 Motion Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.7 Razor

2.7.1 Razor Details

2.7.2 Razor Major Business

2.7.3 Razor Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.7.4 Razor Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.8 AIMA

2.8.1 AIMA Details

2.8.2 AIMA Major Business

2.8.3 AIMA Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.8.4 AIMA Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.9 Yadea

2.9.1 Yadea Details

2.9.2 Yadea Major Business

2.9.3 Yadea Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.9.4 Yadea Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.10 Sunra

2.10.1 Sunra Details

2.10.2 Sunra Major Business

2.10.3 Sunra Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.10.4 Sunra Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.11 Incalcu

2.11.1 Incalcu Details

2.11.2 Incalcu Major Business

2.11.3 Incalcu Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.11.4 Incalcu Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.12 Lima

2.12.1 Lima Details

2.12.2 Lima Major Business

2.12.3 Lima Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.12.4 Lima Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.13 BYVIN

2.13.1 BYVIN Details

2.13.2 BYVIN Major Business

2.13.3 BYVIN Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.13.4 BYVIN Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.14 Lvyuan

2.14.1 Lvyuan Details

2.14.2 Lvyuan Major Business

2.14.3 Lvyuan Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.14.4 Lvyuan Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.15 TAILG

2.15.1 TAILG Details

2.15.2 TAILG Major Business

2.15.3 TAILG Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.15.4 TAILG Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.16 Supaq

2.16.1 Supaq Details

2.16.2 Supaq Major Business

2.16.3 Supaq Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.16.4 Supaq Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.17 E-TWOW

2.17.1 E-TWOW Details

2.17.2 E-TWOW Major Business

2.17.3 E-TWOW Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.17.4 E-TWOW Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.18 EcoReco

2.18.1 EcoReco Details

2.18.2 EcoReco Major Business

2.18.3 EcoReco Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.18.4 EcoReco Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.19 Glion Dolly

2.19.1 Glion Dolly Details

2.19.2 Glion Dolly Major Business

2.19.3 Glion Dolly Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.19.4 Glion Dolly Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.20 Jetson

2.20.1 Jetson Details

2.20.2 Jetson Major Business

2.20.3 Jetson Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.20.4 Jetson Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.21 Xiaomi

2.21.1 Xiaomi Details

2.21.2 Xiaomi Major Business

2.21.3 Xiaomi Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.21.4 Xiaomi Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.22 Taotao

2.22.1 Taotao Details

2.22.2 Taotao Major Business

2.22.3 Taotao Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.22.4 Taotao Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.23 Kugoo

2.23.1 Kugoo Details

2.23.2 Kugoo Major Business

2.23.3 Kugoo Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.23.4 Kugoo Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.24 JOYOR

2.24.1 JOYOR Details

2.24.2 JOYOR Major Business

2.24.3 JOYOR Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.24.4 JOYOR Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.25 Joybold

2.25.1 Joybold Details

2.25.2 Joybold Major Business

2.25.3 Joybold Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.25.4 Joybold Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.26 Okai

2.26.1 Okai Details

2.26.2 Okai Major Business

2.26.3 Okai Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.26.4 Okai Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.27 Onewheel

2.27.1 Onewheel Details

2.27.2 Onewheel Major Business

2.27.3 Onewheel Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.27.4 Onewheel Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.28 BOXX Corp.

2.28.1 BOXX Corp. Details

2.28.2 BOXX Corp. Major Business

2.28.3 BOXX Corp. Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.28.4 BOXX Corp. Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.29 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent

2.29.1 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Details

2.29.2 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Major Business

2.29.3 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.29.4 Hangzhou CHIC Intelligent Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

2.30 Kingsong

2.30.1 Kingsong Details

2.30.2 Kingsong Major Business

2.30.3 Kingsong Personal Electric Vehicle Product and Services

2.30.4 Kingsong Personal Electric Vehicle Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

3 Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.2 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Manufacturer (2019-2021e)

3.3 Key Manufacturer Market Position in Personal Electric Vehicle

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Personal Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share

3.4.2 Top 6 Personal Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Market Share

3.5 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Production Capacity by Company

3.6 Manufacturer by Geography: Head Office and Personal Electric Vehicle Production Site

3.7 New Entrant and Capacity Expansion Plans

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions

4 Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size by Region

4.1.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

4.1.2 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

4.2 North America Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.3 Europe Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.5 South America Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue (2016-2026)

5 Market Segment by Type

5.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Type (2016-2026)

5.2 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Type (2016-2026)

5.3 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Price by Type (2016-2026)

6 Market Segment by Application

6.1 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Application (2016-2026)

6.2 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Application (2016-2026)

6.3 Global Personal Electric Vehicle Price by Application (2016-2026)

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

7.1 North America Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

7.2 North America Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

7.3 North America Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

7.3.1 North America Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.2 North America Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

7.3.3 United States Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.4 Canada Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.3.5 Mexico Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

8.1 Europe Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

8.2 Europe Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

8.3 Europe Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Europe Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.2 Europe Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

8.3.3 Germany Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.4 France Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.5 United Kingdom Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.6 Russia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.3.7 Italy Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9 Asia-Pacific by Country, by Type, and by Application

9.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

9.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

9.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size by Region

9.3.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Region (2016-2026)

9.3.3 China Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.4 Japan Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.5 Korea Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.6 India Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.7 Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.3.8 Australia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10 South America by Country, by Type, and by Application

10.1 South America Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

10.2 South America Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

10.3 South America Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

10.3.1 South America Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.2 South America Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

10.3.3 Brazil Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

10.3.4 Argentina Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Type (2016-2026)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Electric Vehicle Sales by Application (2016-2026)

11.3 Middle East & Africa Personal Electric Vehicle Market Size by Country

11.3.1 Middle East & Africa Personal Electric Vehicle Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.2 Middle East & Africa Personal Electric Vehicle Revenue by Country (2016-2026)

11.3.3 Turkey Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.4 Egypt Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

11.3.6 South Africa Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

12 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

12.1 Sales Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.2 Personal Electric Vehicle Typical Distributors

12.3 Personal Electric Vehicle Typical Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Research Process and Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

