For 2021 to 2026,the Global Frp Grp Gre Pipe Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4%

Fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP), also Fibre-reinforced plastic, is a composite material made of a polymer matrix reinforced with fibres. The polymer is usually an epoxy, vinylester or polyester thermosetting plastic.

The global Frp Grp Gre Pipe size is reached USD 4144.6 million in 2020. And the global Frp Grp Gre Pipe market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% for t2021 to 2026.

At present, in developed countries, the FRP GRP GRE Pipe industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America and EMEA.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The EU followed by North America and Middle East. Increased use of FRP GRP GRE Pipe in Middle East for new wells constructed in KSA will be to driving growth in next few years, Future Pipe Industries (FPI) and AMIBLU will benefit from it. China’s FRP GRP GRE Pipe industry is still undeveloped because of the administrative monopoly in oil and gas industry. Currently, China has become a large international consumption country of oil and gas, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

In the coming years, FRP GRP GRE Pipe industry is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region, especially in China. The competition will be more and more intense. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area. In future, there will be more new investment enter into the field.

