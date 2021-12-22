Plasma Fractionation Market to Reach USD 51.83 Billion by 2028; Increasing Adoption of Immunoglobulin to Aid Growth

The global plasma fractionation market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 51.83 billion by 2028. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Plasma Fractionation Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 29.10 billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% between 2021 and 2028. This is attributable to the factors such as the increasing adoption of immunoglobulin and the growing focus on introducing advanced treatment solutions is expected to boost the demand for the product worldwide.

Industry Development:

March 2020 – Houston Methodist Hospital became the first-ever hospital to try blood transfusion therapy with the help of a patient recovered from the COVID-19. The individual donated his blood plasma for the transfusion termed as convalescent serum therapy.

Market Exhibited a Stellar Growth Rate of 14.4% in 2020; High Demand for Plasma Witnessed Worldwide

In the initial phases of the outbreak of the COVID-19, patients globally were administered with blood plasma therapy to ensure complete recovery in the absence of specific treatment against the pandemic. Besides, the positive response shown by the plasma procedure in the management of disease has bode well for the growth of the market. Owing to this the market exhibited a growth rate of 14.4% in 2020 and is further expected to showcase significant growth in the forthcoming years.

