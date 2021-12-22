Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market to Reach USD 14.49 Billion by 2026; Increasing R&D Activities to Boost Growth Prospects

The global spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market size is expected to reach USD 14.49 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of rare diseases around the world will fuel demand for SMA treatment in the forthcoming years, which in turn will aid the growth of the market. As per the National Policy for the treatment of rare diseases, globally, around 6000 to 8000 rare diseases are estimated to exist with new rare diseases reported on a regular basis. Furthermore, 80% of all the rare diseases are genetically originated and therefore impact children inexplicably. The survey also revealed that 50% of new cases are in children and are responsible for 35% of deaths before the age of 1 year, 10% between the ages of 1 and 5 years and 12% between 5 and 15 years. Nonetheless, “the growing initiatives by government authorities for pre-diagnosis will impact the spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market share positively during the forecast period”, predicts our lead analysts at Fortune Business Insights.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Nusinersen and Onasemnogen Abeparvovec), By Disease Type (Type 1 SMA, Type 2 SMA and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026” the market size stood at USD 1.72 billion. The spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment market report executes a PESTEL study and SWOT analysis to reveal the stability, restrictions, openings, and threats in the smart building market. Combined with the market analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the SMA treatment market, and all articulated with geographical and merchandise segments. Moreover, it also shows different procedures and strategies, benefactors and dealers working in the market, explores components convincing market development, generation patterns, and following systems. Additionally, the figures and topics covered in this report are both all-inclusive and reliable for the readers.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

