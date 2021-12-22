Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market to Reach $8.20 Billion by 2026; Rapid Adoption of PD-1 Inhibitors for Treating Gastric Cancers to Boost the Market

The global stomach cancer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. One of the major forces behind the rise of this market is the increasing prevalence of cancer in general and stomach cancer in particular worldwide. The GLOBOCAN 2018, which is a report on the global burden of cancer produced by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), estimates that in 2018, new cancer cases will be around 18 million and cancer-related deaths will be close to 9.6 million. Further, stomach cancer will account for 8.2% of the new cancer cases. Statistics released by the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) substantiate the IARC’s findings. According to the WCRF, gastric cancer is the fourth mostly commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with 1 million new reported cases. As the incidence of stomach cancer increases across the globe, the demand for stomach cancer drugs will rise commensurately, spelling good news for this market.

Fortune Business Insights™ shares the above information in its new report, titled “Stomach Cancer/Gastric Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Inhibitors, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (HER2) Antagonists, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor (VEGFR) Antagonists, and Others), By Disease Indication (Gastric Adenocarcinoma, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST), and Gastric Neuroendocrine Tumors (gNET)), By Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the report, the market value stood at USD 2.61 billion in 2018. The other highlights of the report include:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

