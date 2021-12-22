Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market to Reach USD 149.80 Billion by 2027; Ongoing Trials for Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor (TNF) to Elevate Market Scope

The global anti-inflammatory biologics market size is expected to reach USD 149.80 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The indication of an inflammatory surplus in patients with COVID-19 along with plentiful neutrophils and macrophages will revivify growth prospects for the anti-inflammatory biologics market share during the forecast period. The ongoing trials for anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) antibodies in severe cases of autoimmune inflammatory disease such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, or ankylosing spondylitis will aid the speedy expansion of the market during the forecast period, mentioned by Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF), Interleukin Antagonists, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Others), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral and Injection (Subcutaneous and Intravenous)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 64.84 billion in 2019.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/anti-inflammatory-biologics-market-102733

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Market Driver:

Ongoing Trails for Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapy to Benefit COVID-19 Patients

The increasing R&D investments by major players for the development of biologics will promote market growth in the forthcoming years. The rising number of deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) has steered pharmaceutical companies to invest in potential drug candidates. The growing prominence of TNF in acute inflammatory reactions will have a positive impact on the market. Similarly, the ongoing research for anti-TNF therapy in patients with COVID-19 for counteraction and prevention will tremendously influence the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the advent of novel biological therapies and monoclonal antibodies by biopharma giants will facilitatethe healthy growth of the marketduring the forecast period. For instance, in December 2019, UCB S.A, a multinational biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from the phase 3 clinical study of Bimekizumab for the treatment of psoriasis. Also, the escalation in applications of existing biologics for rare anti-inflammatory diseases such as lupus, diffuse systemic sclerosis, and others will enhance business scenarios of the market

Related Reports :

Pulse Oximeters Market

Veterinary Drugs Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market

Europe Compression Bandages Market

Examination Lights Market

Pulse Oximeters Market Size

Veterinary Drugs Market Size

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size

Europe Compression Bandages Market Size

Examination Lights Market Size