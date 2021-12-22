Bone Graft Substitutes Market Worth 3.93 Billion at 5.1% CAGR by 2027 Backed by Presence of Prominent Players in North America

The global bone graft substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing R&D initiatives and the growing adoption of synthetic bone graft substitutes globally. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Bone Graft Substitutes Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Autograft, Allograft, Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Synthetic, and Xenograft), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Joint Reconstruction, Foot & Ankle, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 3.18 billion in 2019.

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

COVID-19 Impact: Market to Experience -12.6% Decline in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the healthcare institutions focusing on treating people suffering from the disease. In contrast, several elective medical procedures and orthopedic surgeries have either been canceled or postponed. Based on our analysis, the market will exhibit a huge decline of -12.6% in 2020 due to the aforementioned reasons. However, the market will return to normalcy once the pandemic is over.

Bone grafting is a type of surgical procedure that aids in restoring a displaced bone with bone grafts or substitutes. It helps to efficiently fix bone fractures that may pose a significant health risk to the patient.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth between 2020 and 2027.

