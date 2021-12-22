COVID-19 Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 9.20 Billion by 2028; Increasing Prevalence of Positive Cases to Bolster Service Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

The global COVID-19 diagnostics market size was USD 16.05 billion in 2020. The market is projected to drop from USD 20.05 billion in 2021 to USD 9.20 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of -10.5% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “COVID-19 Diagnostics Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our expert analysts, the coronavirus outbreak was stated as a public health emergency in January 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, the amount of COVID-19 positive cases in several nations has elevated drastically. As per statistical data presented by Worldometer, in May 2021, the U.S. registered the maximum COVID-19 cases across the globe, staying responsible for approximately 96.2% in the North American region.

The abrupt advent of the crisis has noted augmented COVID-19 diagnostic happenings, treatment processes, and an upsurge in R&D events for the development of diagnostics, such as molecular assessments and point-of-care tests, among others.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/covid-19-diagnostics-market-103291

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Report Coverage

The report offers a methodical study of these market segments and a detailed assessment of the market overview. A considerate estimation of the present market trends as well as the imminent opportunities are presented in the report. Furthermore, it offers an extensive examination of the regional insights and how they assist in forming the market growth. The report further identifies the crucial players and their important tactics to remain in the leading position in the market for COVID-19 diagnostics.

Segmentation

Based on the product, the market is divided into instruments and reagents & kits. The instruments segment held a leading market share in 2020 on account of the augmented implementation of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analyzers and ELISA instruments to conduct R&D for diagnostics purposes.

On the basis of technology, the market is categorized into PCR, ELISA, LFIA, and others.

In terms of sample type, the market is classified into oropharyngeal & nasopharyngeal swabs, nasal swabs, blood, and others.

Based on the setting, the market is branched into lab-based and point of care.

By end-users, the market segments comprise hospitals & clinics, laboratories & diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the global market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Related Reports :

Pulse Oximeters Market

Veterinary Drugs Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market

Europe Compression Bandages Market

Examination Lights Market

Pulse Oximeters Market Size

Veterinary Drugs Market Size

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size

Europe Compression Bandages Market Size

Examination Lights Market Size