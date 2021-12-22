Insulin Pump Market to Touch $11.86 Billion by 2028; Mounting Concerns over the Growing Incidence of Type 1 Diabetes to Fuel the Market

The global insulin pump market size is projected to reach USD 11.86 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Insulin Pump Market, 2021-2028”, the market’s value was USD 3.62 billion in 2020.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/insulin-pump-market-102735

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Development of AI-powered Diabetes Management Devices to Invigorate Market Growth

Leading medical device companies are investing heavily in innovation to design and development diabetes management solutions powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). For example, in June 2020, the artificial pancreas algorithm developed by DreaMed Diabetes was incorporated into Medtronic’s MiniMed 780G hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system. DreaMed had also successfully secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2019 for its AI-driven insulin dosage support solution, DreaMed Advisor Pro, for people with Type 1 diabetes. Medtronic has also been expanding its AI-based insulin pump portfolio. For example, in December 2019, Medtronic acquired California-based Klue, an AI specialist whose technology Medtronic has been integrating with its Personalized Closed Loop system. Thus, the advent of AI in insulin delivery solutions has broadened the growth avenues of this market.

Segmentation

In terms of product type, this market has been segregated into pumps and consumables. Based on disease indication, the market has been segmented into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online stores. By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Related Reports :

Pulse Oximeters Market

Veterinary Drugs Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market

Europe Compression Bandages Market

Examination Lights Market

Pulse Oximeters Market Size

Veterinary Drugs Market Size

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size

Europe Compression Bandages Market Size

Examination Lights Market Size