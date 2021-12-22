Nasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach US$ 73.84 Billion by 2026, Market to Gain from Increasing Patient Population

The global Nasal Drug Delivery Market size is prognosticated to reach USD 73.84 billion by 2026 attributable to the increasing number of the patient population and the rising prevalence of pulmonary disorders worldwide. This information is provided in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Nasal Drug Delivery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), and Nebulizers), By Application (Asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report’s description, the market size was USD 42.38 billion in 2018 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 to 2026.

Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/nasal-drug-delivery-market-100415

Research Methodology:

We follow a robust research methodology that involves data triangulation based on top-down, bottom-up approaches, and validation of the estimated market numbers through primary research. The information used to estimate the market size and forecast for various segments at the global, regional, and country-level is derived from the most credible published sources and through interviews with the right stakeholders.

The Growth rate or CAGR exhibited by a market for a certain forecast period is calculated on the basis of various factors and their level of impact on the market. These factors include market drivers, restraints, industry challenges, market and technological developments, market trends, etc.

Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness About Nasal Drug Delivery and its Benefits will Help Market Gain Impetus

The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders among people is a major factor boosting this market growth. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) cases is also aiding to the expansion of the market for pulmonary drug delivery devices. Besides this, analyst at Fortune Business Insights™ says, “The increasing patient population and the rising demand for inhalers are encouraging companies to set up new manufacturing units. This is further expected to drive the overall market in the forecast period.”

On the flipside, lack of awareness about inhalers along with their usage, especially amongst the older population may cause hindrance to the overall market. Nevertheless, the rising awareness about the benefits of DPIs and MDIs is expected to help increase their popularity in the market. This, as a result, will give significant impetus to the market in the long run.

Related Reports :

Pulse Oximeters Market

Veterinary Drugs Market

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market

Europe Compression Bandages Market

Examination Lights Market

Pulse Oximeters Market Size

Veterinary Drugs Market Size

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Size

Europe Compression Bandages Market Size

Examination Lights Market Size